Alexander Volkanovski Reacts To Confirmation Of Vacant Title Fight vs. Diego Lopes At UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski is eager to make a statement when he faces Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

With Ilia Topuria vacating the championship to move up to lightweight, Volkanovski now can reclaim the belt he once defended five times. The former champion revealed that he had been aware of the April fight date for some time but was uncertain about his opponent or the fight’s full significance.

Now fully locked in, Volkanovski is motivated and has a clear message for Lopes.

“I’m feeling great, and I’m only going to get better from here, so that’s a scary thing — especially for Lopes,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I think Lopes is in for a very, very hard fight. He’s a gamer. He’s a great dude. I’ve got a lot of respect for him —very nice fella. “I’m sure he’s expecting to go out there and win the belt, but I’m sorry, mate. That ain’t happening. Good on you for being in this position. (I’m) happy you’re getting the opportunity to fight for the belt, but I’m still here. You ain’t having it. Sorry, mate.”

Volkanovski is coming off two consecutive knockout losses: one to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and, more recently, to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 last February.

With questions surrounding his durability and future, the Australian is determined to prove he remains an elite force in the division.

“I’m really looking forward to this one — very excited, excited to show everyone,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously, people are like, ‘Oh, he’s old — he’s done.’ I hope people are thinking that. Everyone knows I love the underdog story. Everyone knows I love to prove people wrong. “I still think a lot of people believe in me, and I’m going to go out there and look great, anyway. But, for those who don’t, you have every right to think that until I change your opinion, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do April 12.”

With a legacy already cemented as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history, Volkanovski now seeks to reclaim his place at the top. However, rising star Diego Lopes stands in his way, looking to seize his own moment of glory.