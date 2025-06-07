‘Wasn’t On My Bingo Card’ – Fans & Fighters React To Kevin Holland Locking Up Submission Victory Over Vicente Luque

Kevin Holland may very well find himself back in the welterweight rankings after UFC 316, scoring a second-round submission victory over Vicente Luque in the pay-per-view’s opening bout.
Luque looked for an early takedown before Holland’s strikes forced Luque to abandon it. Holland appeared to wobble Luque during the first couple of minutes with an elbow. Luque responded well, but it resulted in a hematoma behind Luque’s left ear. Both men had their moments during this frame, but Holland’s physical advantages helped give him the edge.
Holland managed to catch a kick of Luque’s early in the second round, putting him to the mat. It was there where Holland put Luque away by securing a D’Arce choke and scoring the submission.
Holland has now won two straight and three of his last five. This was Holland’s second fight back at 170 after scoring a decision win over Gunnar Nelson at UFC London.
Luque is now 2-2 in his last four and has now lost four of his last six.