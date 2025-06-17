Watch: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – Full Fight For Free

The UFC has decided to treat fans by releasing the full Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier fight for free on YouTube, just in time to stir up excitement ahead of some major lightweight shakeups. If you missed it live, now’s your chance to see what happens when a submission machine meets a man with fists like anvils, all without paying a penny.

The Fight: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – Watch

This matchup was a classic clash of styles. Charles Oliveira, known for his slick submissions and record-setting finish rate, put his lightweight belt on the line against Dustin Poirier, a perennial contender with a reputation for violence and grit. The bout started at a furious pace, with Poirier landing heavy shots and nearly sending Oliveira to the mat early. Oliveira, unfazed, returned fire with knees and body kicks, mixing up his attacks and keeping Poirier guessing.

The second round saw Oliveira’s ground game take over. He managed to pin Poirier and unleashed a barrage of elbows, making it clear why he holds the record for most submissions in UFC history. Poirier, tough as ever, survived the onslaught but couldn’t get back to his feet or mount any offense.

In the third, Oliveira wasted no time jumping on Poirier’s back and locking in a rear-naked choke. Poirier tried to fight it off, but Oliveira’s grip was too tight. The tap came just over a minute into the round, cementing Oliveira’s status as the king of submissions and leaving Poirier with another close-but-not-quite moment on the big stage.

Image: UFC.com

What’s Next for Oliveira and Poirier? Charles Oliveira is set to fight Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 on June 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. The stakes? The vacant lightweight crown. Oliveira is coming off a win over Michael Chandler and is looking to reclaim his spot at the top of the division. Dustin Poirier is preparing for his swan song. UFC 318, scheduled for July 19 in New Orleans, will see Poirier face Max Holloway for the BMF title in what’s billed as his retirement fight. The two have history: Poirier won both previous encounters, but Holloway is coming in hot after a move to lightweight and a highlight-reel knockout at UFC 300.