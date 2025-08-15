Watch Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev Face Off At UFC 319 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re about 24 hours away from UFC 319, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC 319 takes place on August 16 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main event of the evening will feature Dricus Du Plessis defending the UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. Du Plessis, unbeaten in the UFC, originally claimed the championship with a decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. He has since defended the title against Israel Adesanya and Strickland at UFC 305 and UFC 312, respectively. Chimaev, who hasn’t lost in MMA, secured this title shot with a finish of another former champion in Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

The co-main event will feature the UFC debut of Aaron Pico, as the Bellator veteran faces undefeated featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.

The rest of the main card sees Geoff Neal face Carlos Prates, Jared Cannonier taking on Michael “Venom” Page, and Tim Elliott going toe-to-toe with Kai Asakura.

One bout was scrapped on weigh-in day following Bryan Battle’s significant weight miss. But all other bouts are on!

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

UFC 319 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video