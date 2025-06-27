Watch Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira Face Off At UFC 317 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re about 24 hours away from UFC 317, and MMANews is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC 317 takes place on June 28 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event of the evening will feature Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira colliding for the vacant UFC lightweight championship. Topuria won the featherweight title from Alexander Volkanovski last year and retained against Max Holloway but vacated the strap to move up a weight class. Oliveira is a former champion who held the gold for a year, and he enters this fight off a win over Michael Chandler last November.

The co-main event, meanwhile, will see Alexandre Pantoja look to defend the UFC flyweight championship once again, as he takes on Kai Kara-France.

The rest of the main card will also see Brandon Royval face Joshua Van, Beneil Dariush square off with Renato Moicano, and Payton Talbott battle Felipe Lima.

Christopher Ewert vs. Jackson McVey, originally scheduled to open the early prelims, was scrapped after Ewert came in 10 pounds overweight and was cut from the UFC. All of the other fights, however, are still on!

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

UFC 317 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video