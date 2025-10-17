UFC

Watch Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen Face Off At UFC Vancouver Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

By Thomas Albano

We’re a little less than 24 hours away from UFC Vancouver, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC Vancouver takes place on October 18 from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

In the main event, a No. 1 contender to middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev could be determined when Reinier de Ridder faces off with Brendan Allen. De Ridder, the former two-division ONE champion, is 4-0 in the UFC with finishes of Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, and Bo Nickal, as well as a split decision win over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi this past July. Allen, who fills in for an injured Anthony Hernandez, enters off his decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 318.

The co-main event will see the previously mentioned Holland in action against Mike Malott. Holland came up short against Daniel Rodriguez his last time out at UFC 318. Malott, meanwhile, knocked out Charles Radtke at UFC 315.

The main card also features a noteworthy bantamweight bout between Marlon “Chito” Vera and Aiemann Zahabi, a key women’s strawweight contenders’ bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius, a bantamweight battle between Cody Gibson and Aori Qileng, and a lightweight fight featuring Kyle Nelson and Matt Frevola.

All fighters have made weight, and all fights are good to go!

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

