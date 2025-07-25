Watch Robert Whittaker, Reinier De Ridder Face Off At UFC Abu Dhabi Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re a little more than 24 hours away from UFC Abu Dhabi, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC Abu Dhabi takes place on July 26 from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The main event of the evening will feature a middleweight matchup between former champion Robert Whittaker and former ONE Championship two-weight champion Reinier De Ridder. Whittaker comes into this bout off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a title eliminator at UFC 308 in October. De Ridder has won four straight and is 3-0 in the UFC, with submission victories over Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, and Bo Nickal.

The co-main event will see former bantamweight champion Petr Yan square off with Marcus McGhee. Yan heads into this fight off back-to-back wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo. McGhee is 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the UFC, scoring finishes of Journey Newson, JP Buys, and Gastón Bolaños before a decision win over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 309.

The rest of the main card will see middleweight action that sees Shara “Bullet” Magomedov take on Marc-Andre Barriault, a flyweight battle between Asu Almabayev and Jose Ochoa, and a light heavyweight contest featuring Nikita Krylov and Bogdan Guskov.

All fighters for the card made weight. All the fights are on!

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

UFC Abu Dhabi Ceremonial Weigh-In Video