Watch Robert Whittaker, Reinier De Ridder Face Off At UFC Abu Dhabi Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re a little more than 24 hours away from UFC Abu Dhabi, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!
UFC Abu Dhabi takes place on July 26 from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The main event of the evening will feature a middleweight matchup between former champion Robert Whittaker and former ONE Championship two-weight champion Reinier De Ridder. Whittaker comes into this bout off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a title eliminator at UFC 308 in October. De Ridder has won four straight and is 3-0 in the UFC, with submission victories over Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, and Bo Nickal.
The co-main event will see former bantamweight champion Petr Yan square off with Marcus McGhee. Yan heads into this fight off back-to-back wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo. McGhee is 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the UFC, scoring finishes of Journey Newson, JP Buys, and Gastón Bolaños before a decision win over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 309.
The rest of the main card will see middleweight action that sees Shara “Bullet” Magomedov take on Marc-Andre Barriault, a flyweight battle between Asu Almabayev and Jose Ochoa, and a light heavyweight contest featuring Nikita Krylov and Bogdan Guskov.
All fighters for the card made weight. All the fights are on!
The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!