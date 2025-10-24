Watch Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane Face Off At UFC 321 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re 24 hours away from UFC 321, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC 321 takes place on October 25 from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The main event will see Tom Aspinall defend the UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane. Aspinall became interim heavyweight champion at UFC 295 by defeating Sergei Pavlovich. He’d retain the interim title by defeating Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 and was then promoted to undisputed champion this past summer following the brief retirement of Jon Jones. Gane earned this title shot with his controversial decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310.

The UFC women’s strawweight champion will find a new owner in the co-main event, as Virna Jandiroba takes on Mackenzie Dern. This is a rematch from UFC 256, which saw Dern earn a decision win. Jandiroba has won five straight entering this fight, while Dern has won three of five.

The rest of the main card will see former bantamweight title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov face Mario Bautista, a heavyweight title eliminator between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida, and a light heavyweight showdown featuring Aleksandar Rakic and Azamat Murzakanov.

Though two prelim fighters missed weight for their contests, all fights appear ready to move forward to UFC 321!

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

UFC 321 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video