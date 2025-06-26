Watch UFC 317 Press Conference Video Featuring Topuria, Oliveira, Pantoja, Kara-France, And More

It’s UFC International Fight Week, and we find ourselves just a couple of days away from this year’s card that coincides with the celebrations — UFC 317. And what better way to help hype things up further with a pre-fight press conference?

The seventh UFC pay-per-view event of the year goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, June 28. UFC 317 will be headlined by former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria stepping up in weight to face former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira with the vacant 155-pound title on the line.

The co-main event will also see gold on the line, as Alexandre Pantoja looks to defend his UFC flyweight championship for a fourth time, as he goes toe-to-toe with Kai Kara-France.

Watch The UFC 317 Pre-Fight Press Conference

The main card will also see a flyweight contenders’ battle between Brandon Royval and Joshua Van, more lightweight action from Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano, and a bantamweight scrap between Payton Talbott and Felipe Lima.

As per tradition, the UFC pay-per-view main card participants will be featured in a press conference during fight week. This is the opportunity for fighters to answer questions from media and fans, as well as potentially lay in some smack talk on their opponents.

Check out a live stream of the presser below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 6 PM ET.