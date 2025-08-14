Watch UFC 319 Press Conference Video Featuring Du Plessis, Chimaev, And More (6 p.m. ET)

UFC 319 is just a couple of days away, featuring a highly-anticipated middleweight title fight. Time to stir the pot more and gain more hype for UFC 319, courtesy of a good ol’ fashion question-and-answer session.

The eighth UFC pay-per-view event of the year goes down from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, August 16. UFC 319 will be headlined by Dricus Du Plessis defending the UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev.

The co-main event sees undefeated featherweight contender Lerone Murphy facing Bellator veteran Aaron Pico in Pico’s UFC debut.

The rest of the main card features a welterweight battle between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates, a middleweight fight featuring Jared Cannonier and Michael “Venom” Page, and a flyweight scrap with Tim Elliott taking on Kai Asakura.

Watch The UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Pre-Fight Press Conference

As per tradition, the UFC pay-per-view main card participants will be featured in a press conference during fight week. This is the opportunity for fighters to answer questions from media and fans, as well as potentially lay in some smack talk on their opponents.

Check out a live stream of the presser below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 6 PM ET.