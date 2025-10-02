Watch UFC 320 Press Conference Video Featuring Ankalaev, Pereira, Dvalishvili, Sandhagen, And More (8 p.m. ET)

UFC 320 is just a couple of days away, featuring a pair of anticipated title fights. Time to stir the pot more and gain more hype for UFC 320, courtesy of a good ol’ fashion question-and-answer session.

The tenth UFC pay-per-view event of the year goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 4.

UFC 320 will be headlined by Magomed Ankalaev defending the UFC light heavyweight championship in a rematch with Alex Pereira.

The co-main event will see Merab Dvalishvili defending the UFC bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen.

The rest of the main card features a light heavyweight clash between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr., a featherweight fight featuring Josh Emmett and Youssef Zalal, and a middleweight encounter that sees Abus Magomedov take on Joe Pyfer.

Watch The UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference

As per tradition, the UFC pay-per-view main card participants will be featured in a press conference during fight week. This is the opportunity for fighters to answer questions from media and fans, as well as potentially lay in some smack talk on their opponents.

Check out a live stream of the presser below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 8 PM ET.