Watch UFC 321 Press Conference Video Featuring Aspinall, Gane, Jandiroba, Dern, And More (9 a.m. ET)

UFC 321 is just a couple of days away, featuring a pair of title fights headlining the show. Time to stir the pot more and gain more hype for UFC 321, courtesy of a good ol’ fashion question-and-answer session.

The 11th UFC pay-per-view event of the year goes down from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, October 25.

UFC 321 will be headlined by Tom Aspinall defending the UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane.

The co-main event will see a new UFC women’s strawweight champion crowned when Virna Jandiroba rematches Mackenzie Dern.

The rest of the main card features a bantamweight battle between Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista, a heavyweight title eliminator featuring Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida, and a light heavyweight showdown as Aleksandar Rakic takes on Azamat Murzakanov.

Watch The UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Pre-Fight Press Conference

As per tradition, the UFC pay-per-view main card participants will be featured in a press conference during fight week. This is the opportunity for fighters to answer questions from media and fans, as well as potentially lay in some smack talk on their opponents.

Check out a live stream of the presser below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 9 AM ET.