“We Have A New Star In Mexican MMA” – Fans React As Santiago Luna Impresses In UFC With Speedy, Highlight Finish Of Quang Le At Noche UFC

Santiago Luna made the most of his UFC debut opportunity, putting on quite the display against Quang Le en route to an entertaining first-round finish that opened the main card for Noche UFC.
The 21-year-old didn’t look like he’d see this success, however, as Le dropped him with a jab in the fight’s first minute. Le followed it up with a barrage of strikes, and he appeared to be in serious trouble.
Luna, however, turned things around and wobbled Le before dropping him with a left hook. Some follow up ground-and-pound later, and Luna scored a first-round finish, sending the San Antonio crowd into a frenzy.
Luna now moves to 7-0, entering the UFC following fights with UWC, LXF, and Tuff-N-Uff.
Le is now just 1-3 in the UFC.