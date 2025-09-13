“We Have A New Star In Mexican MMA” – Fans React As Santiago Luna Impresses In UFC With Speedy, Highlight Finish Of Quang Le At Noche UFC

Santiago Luna made the most of his UFC debut opportunity, putting on quite the display against Quang Le en route to an entertaining first-round finish that opened the main card for Noche UFC.

The 21-year-old didn’t look like he’d see this success, however, as Le dropped him with a jab in the fight’s first minute. Le followed it up with a barrage of strikes, and he appeared to be in serious trouble.

Luna, however, turned things around and wobbled Le before dropping him with a left hook. Some follow up ground-and-pound later, and Luna scored a first-round finish, sending the San Antonio crowd into a frenzy.

🚨 WE MIGHT HAVE A NEW STAR IN MEXICAN MMA



Santiago Luna ladies and gentlemen 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/RmHX06oNqy — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) September 13, 2025

Santiago Luna is going to be the next big thing in MMA. Man’s got hands 7-0 after tonight. pic.twitter.com/F3SLIy4sD8 — Chris Puckett (@MLGPuckett) September 13, 2025

Holy shit, Santiago Luna #NocheUFC — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 13, 2025

Wooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooow. Santiago Luna just did the damn thing!! — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) September 13, 2025

Talk about heart! Santiago Luna gets stunned twice early, comes back to KO Quang Le #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/izRMyRZc8D — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) September 13, 2025

BORDER BOY RALLIES IN HIS SHORT NOTICE DEBUT!!



Santiago Luna was a top prospect for me outside of the UFC, love seeing him live up to it in his debut. #NocheUFC — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 13, 2025

WOAHHHH BORDER BOY WITH THE COMEBACK KO IN ROUND ONE



HOLY SHIT SANTIAGO LUNA WELCOME TO THE UFC!!!!! — Jack Gold (@JackGoldMMA) September 13, 2025

2nd YOUNGEST ufc fighter

Santiago Luna

MEXICAN CROWD IS INSANE 🔥🔥🔥#NocheUFC



pic.twitter.com/t3tr1ldFCU — MMA 🦈 (@MMASharke1) September 13, 2025

Luna now moves to 7-0, entering the UFC following fights with UWC, LXF, and Tuff-N-Uff.

Le is now just 1-3 in the UFC.