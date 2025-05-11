‘We Just Lost Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria’ – Islam Makhachev, Other Fighters & Fans React To Jack Della Maddalena Capturing UFC Welterweight Championship At UFC 315

At the end of 2024, the expectation was Shavkat Rakhmonov would be the first challenger for UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. But injury to Rakhmonov led to opportunity for Jack Della Maddalena, who was thrusted from planned Fight Night London main event to a title shot.

And JDM has made the most of his sudden opportunity, defeating Muhammad in a major upset to become the new UFC welterweight champion in the main event of UFC 315 in Montreal.

The first round featured plenty of striking as the two felt each other out. Della Maddalena was getting the better of the exchanges and even shoved off an attempt by Muhammad to pin him against the fence. Muhammad was clearly holding his own in the striking department, however. This continued into the second round; JDM continued to dictate the pace, with Muhammad attempting to go strike-for-strike with him. Even when Muhammad attempted to get the fight to the ground, Della Maddalena was able to prevent it.

By round three, Della Maddalena was in a solid flow, connecting at will on the defending champion, especially with his straight shots. Muhammad was answering and going toe-to-toe, but JDM seemed to remain in control. Muhammad looked to pick up the pace in round four, increasing the volume in his striking. JDM prevented another takedown, but Muhammad was able to get to his back. Muhammad, who appeared to be landing the stronger strikes in the round, pressed the action late with JDM against the fence.

JDM connected on a few solid straights early in the fifth round, busting open Muhammad. But Muhammad wobbled JDM with a straight of his own before scoring a takedown. JDM was able to work his way back up with about two minutes left. He started to connect more on Muhammad, and he appeared hurt. JDM went into a clinch, however, giving Muhammad another opportunity. Muhammad rolled through on a takedown attempt and got on top. Despite some difficulty, JDM was able to get back to his feet.

Jack Della Maddalena Upsets Belal Muhammad For UFC Welterweight Title At UFC 315

JDM HAS DEFEATED BELAL MUHAMMAD IN A BANGER FIGHT



…BUT WE JUST LOST ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS ILIA TOPURIA FFS pic.twitter.com/v75Rvn34S3 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 11, 2025

Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah

Let’s go — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 11, 2025

What a great fight. Wow Jack Della Maddalena! Congratulations 🦾🇦🇺. — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) May 11, 2025

JACK DELLA MADDALENA BEATS BELAL ARGUABLY EVERY ROUND! BEATS TF OUT OF BELAL MUHAMMAD AT THE END OF THE FIGHT #UFC315



VIOLENCE IS BACK AT UFC CHAMPIONSHIP LEVEL!

JDM BOYS WHAT DID I SAY — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 11, 2025

JDM AND NEWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/zCWY7oKAgj — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) May 11, 2025

can you believe this kid has haters



YOURE THE WORLD FUCKING CHAMP JDM pic.twitter.com/BtSA0n7I7w — ké ‧₊˚ 🇩🇴 (@kevstuhh) May 11, 2025

#UFC315 Bro thought he won it 😭😭

JDM domination "Canelo hands" ☠️ pic.twitter.com/wWlmqXives — Rel 🇭🇺 (@FCB_Rel) May 11, 2025

Charles Oliviera fans watching JDM win pic.twitter.com/3F4I1QJv8c — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) May 11, 2025

JDM and Belal had an amazing fight but now we aren’t gonna get to see Islam vs Topuria pic.twitter.com/wKj0ytFYey — 🌨️ (@NotLikeRuss) May 11, 2025

JDM vs Islam promo starts now… pic.twitter.com/K4uyY6reBx — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 11, 2025

JDM originally came into the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, and he’s now 8-0 and a world champion in the Octagon. Della Maddalena, who hasn’t lost since dropping his first two professional MMA fights, fought for the first time tonight since defeating Gilbert Burns in March 2024.

This loss snaps an 11-fight win streak Muhammad had been on since 2019. It was his first defense of the UFC welterweight championship since defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 back in July.

The expectation now is that Islam Makhachev will give up the UFC lightweight championship to challenge JDM for the 170-pound title in the future.