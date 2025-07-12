‘Went Out Like A Gangster’ – Fans Salute Lauren Murphy As She Retires Following Loss To Eduarda Moura At UFC Nashville

After about a decade in the Octagon, Lauren Murphy hangs up the gloves following her loss to Eduarda Moura during the UFC Nashville prelims.

“I’ve been in the UFC 10 years, [in MMA] for 15,” Murphy said. “I want to thank me for doing all this hard motherf****** work at 41 years old. I’m still in here f****** these girls up.”

Moura scored a couple of notable shots on Murphy early before a Murphy takedown — only for Moura to get up right away and score one of her own. Moura controlled the action from there and seemed to land speedier, more effective strikes the rest of the way.

Moura continued to get the better of Murphy in terms of striking in the second round. Murphy was able to land her own fair share as Moura slowed in the second half of the frame; however, Moura was still the quicker fighter with better striking.

Murphy pulled off a near-fairytale ending out of nowhere in the third round, locking up a guillotine choke that looked tight but failed to get the submission. The fight’s pace slowed from there, though Murphy landed the better strikes up until the final 30 seconds, when Moura started to get some of her gas tank and power back.

No judge gave Murphy a 10-8 for the near finish, however, as Moura took the cards with three 29-28s.

Lauren Murphy went out like a gangster. Hats off pic.twitter.com/Tbv9sUq9xm — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) July 13, 2025

Lauren Murphy, we salute you — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) July 13, 2025

Respect to Lauren Murphy for a great career. pic.twitter.com/mmQPFUZ89o — cotydankh (@CotyMMA) July 13, 2025

We lost Lauren Murphy and Jon Jones in the same quarter…



This sport is done. #UFCNashville — Manyun🍀 (@DManyun_) July 13, 2025

You were robbed of a W on your final fight. Bantamweight’s True legend. Brava, Lauren Murphy. #UFCFightNight pic.twitter.com/1sDNHpSXii — Marisa Tigney (@LovelymarisaT) July 13, 2025

Lauren Murphy almost got "Lucky" one last time!#UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/ZDAoDBMDN7 — Consensus Score (@ConsensusScore) July 13, 2025

Moura is now 3-1 in the UFC since her first-round submission of Janaina Silva on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.

Despite a string of losses early in her UFC tenure, Murphy found her groove in 2019 as a flyweight, ending her UFC tenure 6-3 since then. Murphy lost three of the last four fights in her UFC career, which began with an unsuccessful flyweight title challenge against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266.