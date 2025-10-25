“What A Complete Disaster” – Fans & Fighters Left In Disbelief As Eye Poke Ends Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Heavyweight Title Fight In No Contest At UFC 321

The first UFC heavyweight title fight of the Tom Aspinall era — and his first fight since July 2024 — ends in the most anti-climatic fashion, as an accidental foul resulted in Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 ending in a no contest.
This marks the first time in UFC history that a championship main event fight immediately ends in a no contest. It’s the second overall, as the UFC 214 main event between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier became a no contest after Jones failed a drug test.
Both men came forward, trying to show their striking and gain control of the pace. Gane looked to land quick jabs and managed to work his way out of an Aspinall takedown attempt. Aspinall landed some power shots, but Gane landed his own and was able to bloody him up.
An eye poke to both eyes, however, left Aspinall unable to see and unable to continue, ending the first in a no contest.
Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane UFC Heavyweight Title Fight At UFC 321 Ends In No Contest
Aspinall initially became interim heavyweight champion with a finish of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. He retained that interim title by defeating Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 and was promoted to undisputed champion on the day of UFC Baku following the (brief) retirement of Jon Jones.
Gane earned this title shot with his controversial decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310. He is a former interim heavyweight champion, earning that by defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. Gane, however, was unsuccessful in undisputed title fights with Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, respectively, at UFC 270 and UFC 285.