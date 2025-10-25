“What A Complete Disaster” – Fans & Fighters Left In Disbelief As Eye Poke Ends Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Heavyweight Title Fight In No Contest At UFC 321

The first UFC heavyweight title fight of the Tom Aspinall era — and his first fight since July 2024 — ends in the most anti-climatic fashion, as an accidental foul resulted in Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 ending in a no contest.

This marks the first time in UFC history that a championship main event fight immediately ends in a no contest. It’s the second overall, as the UFC 214 main event between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier became a no contest after Jones failed a drug test.

Both men came forward, trying to show their striking and gain control of the pace. Gane looked to land quick jabs and managed to work his way out of an Aspinall takedown attempt. Aspinall landed some power shots, but Gane landed his own and was able to bloody him up.

An eye poke to both eyes, however, left Aspinall unable to see and unable to continue, ending the first in a no contest.

🚨 OH MY GOD THE FIGHT IS OVER!!!!!



CIRYL GANE POKED TOM ASPINALL IN THE EYE AND THE FIGHT IS A NO CONTEST!!!!



WHAT A COMPLETE DISASTER #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/zcUR2IzK3p — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 25, 2025

Na man it can’t end like this — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 25, 2025

Gane can’t be mad you clearly poked him learn to keep ur hands closed — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 25, 2025

Hope Aspinall’s eye is okay. This is just the worst end after all that time away. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) October 25, 2025

One option is just to shut the heavyweight division down for repairs? — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) October 25, 2025

Fight is over.



It will end in a no contest due to an "unintentional foul."



They will no doubt have to run this back right away. Fight was really good and Gane showed up to fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 25, 2025

If they want to get rid of eye pokes, they need to take a point away instantly — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 25, 2025

Jon Jones ragebait incoming #UFC321 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) October 25, 2025

We are about to see the most braindead takes of all time from Jon Jones and his fanbase. — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) October 25, 2025

Aspinall initially became interim heavyweight champion with a finish of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. He retained that interim title by defeating Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 and was promoted to undisputed champion on the day of UFC Baku following the (brief) retirement of Jon Jones.

Gane earned this title shot with his controversial decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310. He is a former interim heavyweight champion, earning that by defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. Gane, however, was unsuccessful in undisputed title fights with Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, respectively, at UFC 270 and UFC 285.