“What A Wild Road It’s Been” – Fans & Fighters React To Mackenzie Dern Claiming Strawweight Gold At UFC 321 With Second Win Over Virna Jandiroba

With Weili Zhang vacating the UFC women’s strawweight championship to challenge Valentina Shevchenko in three weeks, it is now the Mackenzie Dern era at 115. She pulled off a decision win over Virna Jandiroba in the competitive co-main event of UFC 321 to claim the gold.
The opening round proved to be a close one, with Jandiroba pressuring Dern throughout with grappling. Dern, despite being her jiu-jitsu expertise, managed to land well with her strikes, doing some notable damage. A similar story played out for the second round.
Dern mixed things up in the third round, pressuring Jandiroba to the fence while adding in her striking. Even from her back, Dern appeared to be doing more despite getting taken down on a number of occasions. Jandiroba controlled most of the fourth round, despite ending it on her back, but Dern’s striking helped her win the fifth round and take a decision victory.
Two judges scored the bout 48-47, while the third totaled it 49-46.
Jandiroba entered this fight on a five-fight win streak, as well as six victories in the seven fights she’s had since her initial meeting with Dern.
Dern entered this fight with three wins in her last five fights, including a victory over Amanda Lemos in January.