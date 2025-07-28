What Are Mackenzie Dern’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Credentials? Championships and Belts

When it comes to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu credibility, Mackenzie Dern was born for the martial arts. She’s a third-degree black belt, promoted by her father, the inimitable Wellington “Megaton” Dias, himself a revered figure with a coral belt and a choking grip on BJJ history.

Mackenzie Dern’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Credentials

Dern’s lineage runs straight through the Gracie tree: Carlos Gracie – Helio Gracie – Royler Gracie – Wellington Dias – Mackenzie Dern. A very impressive lineage.

Dern’s journey started nearly as soon as she could walk; by age three, she was on the mats, shadowing her dad and stepmom (black belt Luciana Tavares) instead of cartoons. She gained her black belt at age 19, racking up colored belt world titles like they were souvenir tees: IBJJF World Champion at blue, purple, and brown belt – she made it a habit.

“My dad is black belt, Megaton Dias and my stepmom, Luciana Dias is also a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Fortunately, instead of a babysitter, my dad took me to his academy where he introduced me to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu when I was 3 years old.” She explained. “My father has been heavily involved in my jiu-jitsu career since I began my training at the age of three. He has taught me almost everything I need to know about how to train and live like an athlete.”

Championships and Accolades

If BJJ had a shopping cart, Dern would need a couple of them. She’s the only woman to snag Gold (as a black belt, mind you) at all five of the high-profile IBJJF Gi Championships: Worlds, Euros, Pan Ams, Brazilian Nationals, and Asian Open. She also holds gold in both the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship and IBJJF No-Gi Worlds, making her a unicorn in women’s grappling.

Highlights include:

1st Place ADCC Championship (2015)

1st Place IBJJF Black Belt World Championship (2015)

1st Place IBJJF No-Gi World Championship (2015, Absolute division)

1st Place IBJJF Pan American Championship (2015, 2016)

AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2015, 2016)

Let’s not forget the headline-grabbing win over the much-larger Gabi Garcia — a feat rarely accomplished at the top of the sport.

Mackenzie Dern in the UFC

Mackenzie Dern’s transition to MMA had plenty of “BJJ phenom” hype, and the numbers have (mostly) delivered. Making her UFC debut in 2018, Dern was a known finisher – with most of her wins coming via submission, often before her opponent figured out the rules of engagement, Her story wasn’t all slick armbars and smooth transitions: she missed weight more than once early in the UFC, earning some cheeky headlines and forfeiting slices of her purse, but rarely her nerve. She pressed on picking up wins and mastered the weight cut.

In the UFC, she boasts the second-most wins in UFC women’s strawweight division history. Her most recent scrap saw her exact revenge on Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night 249, catching a late armbar in a tactical, ground-heavy main event. Not only did this push Dern’s UFC win streak to two and her submission total to double digits, it avenged her earlier decision loss to Ribas in 2019 – always a sweet kind of paperwork.

“I’m drawn towards MMA training now that I am making the transition to fighting, but BJJ will always be my first love. BJJ has given me everything I have in life and I try to represent the sport to the best of my ability.”

It’s rare for an athlete to be a world champion at every BJJ belt, then jump into MMA and break records. Whether it’s the family tree, the hardware, or her mat-smothering style, Mackenzie Dern remains a must-watch in both Jiu Jitsu and MMA.