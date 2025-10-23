What Time Does UFC 321 Start? Complete Broadcast Schedule for Prelims and Main Card

UFC 321 takes place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event features two championship bouts, with Tom Aspinall defending his heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the main event, and Virna Jandiroba facing Mackenzie Dern for the vacant women’s strawweight championship in the co-main event.

UFC 321 Event Date and Location

The event marks the UFC’s 22nd visit to Abu Dhabi and the organization’s first trip to the emirate since July 2025. UFC 321 will be held at the 18,000-capacity Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

UFC 321 Broadcast Schedule

Country/Region Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Main Event Walkouts (Approx) Broadcaster United States (ET) 10:00 AM 12:00 PM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM ESPN+, Disney+, FX (Prelims) / ESPN+ PPV ($79.99) United States (PT) 7:00 AM 9:00 AM 11:00 AM 1:30 PM ESPN+, Disney+, FX (Prelims) / ESPN+ PPV ($79.99) United Kingdom 3:00 PM BST 5:00 PM BST 7:00 PM BST 9:30 PM BST UFC Fight Pass (Early Prelims) / TNT Sports Box Office (£19.99) Ireland 3:00 PM BST 5:00 PM BST 7:00 PM BST 9:30 PM BST UFC Fight Pass (Early Prelims) / TNT Sports Box Office (€29.99) Canada (ET) 10:00 AM 12:00 PM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM DAZN PPV United Arab Emirates 6:00 PM GST 8:00 PM GST 10:00 PM GST 12:30 AM GST (Oct 26) Starzplay India 7:30 PM IST 9:30 PM IST 11:30 PM IST 2:00 AM IST (Oct 26) Sony Sports Network / Sony LIV Australia (AEDT) 1:00 AM (Oct 26) 3:00 AM (Oct 26) 5:00 AM (Oct 26) 7:30 AM (Oct 26) Kayo Sports PPV Australia (ACDT) 12:30 AM (Oct 26) 2:30 AM (Oct 26) 4:30 AM (Oct 26) 7:00 AM (Oct 26) Kayo Sports PPV New Zealand 4:00 AM NZDT (Oct 26) 6:00 AM NZDT (Oct 26) 7:00 AM NZDT (Oct 26) 9:30 AM NZDT (Oct 26) Disney+, UFC Fight Pass, Sky Arena (NZD $44.95) Brazil 11:00 AM BRT 1:00 PM BRT 3:00 PM BRT 5:30 PM BRT TBA

​Global Start Times by Timezone and Region – What Time Is UFC 321?

The event operates on a three-tier broadcast structure, beginning with early prelims, followed by prelims, and culminating with the pay-per-view main card. What time does UFC 321 start in my country?

​United States and Canada

Early Prelims: 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT​

Prelims: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT​

Main Card: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT​

Main Event Walkouts (approximate): 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT

​United Kingdom and Ireland

Early Prelims: 3:00 PM BST​

Prelims: 5:00 PM BST​

Main Card: 7:00 PM BST​

Main Event Walkouts (approximate): 9:30 PM BST

​United Arab Emirates

Early Prelims: 6:00 PM GST​

Main Card: 10:00 PM GST

​India

Early Prelims: 7:30 PM IST​

Main Card: 11:30 PM IST

​Australia

Early Prelims: 1:00 AM AEDT (Sunday, October 26)​

Main Card: 5:00 AM AEDT (Sunday, October 26)

​For viewers in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, and the Australian Capital Territory, the main card begins at 5:00 AM AEDT, while South Australia follows at 4:30 AM ACDT.

​New Zealand

Main Card: 7:00 AM NZDT (Sunday, October 26)

​Brazil

Early Prelims: 11:00 AM BRT​

Main Card: 3:00 PM BRT

How to Watch UFC 321

United States

Early Prelims: ESPN+, Disney+, and FX beginning at 10:00 AM ET​

Prelims: ESPN+, Disney+, and FX starting at 12:00 PM ET​

Main Card: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View at 2:00 PM ET

​The UFC 321 pay-per-view is priced at $79.99 in the United States. Viewers do not require a UFC Fight Pass subscription to access prelims on ESPN+, though Fight Pass subscribers can also stream the early prelims.

​United Kingdom and Ireland

Early Prelims: UFC Fight Pass beginning at 3:00 PM BST​

Prelims: TNT Sports 4 and TNT Sports Box Office starting at 5:00 PM BST​

Main Card: TNT Sports Box Office at 7:00 PM BST

​The event costs £19.99 in the UK and €29.99 in the Republic of Ireland. TNT Sports Box Office can be accessed through multiple platforms without requiring a TNT Sports subscription. Viewers can purchase the event via Discovery+, Sky (channel 490), EE TV (channel 494), Amazon Prime Video, and Virgin Media TV.

Canada

The event streams live on DAZN pay-per-view in Canada. Prelims and the main card follow the same Eastern Time schedule as the United States, with early prelims at 10:00 AM EST and the main card at 2:00 PM EST.​

​Australia and New Zealand

Australian viewers can watch UFC 321 on Kayo Sports pay-per-view, with no Kayo Sports subscription required to purchase the event. In New Zealand, the event streams on Disney+, UFC Fight Pass, and Sky Sport Now beginning at 7:00 AM NZDT on Sunday, October 26. Sky Arena offers the event for NZD $44.95.

​India

UFC 321 broadcasts on Sony Sports Network and streams on Sony LIV, with the main card beginning at 11:30 PM IST.

​United Arab Emirates

Fans in the UAE can watch the event live on Starzplay.

​UFC 321 Fight Card Breakdown

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV / TNT Sports Box Office)

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane – UFC Heavyweight Championship​

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern – Vacant UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship​

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista – Bantamweight​

Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida – Heavyweight​

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov – Light Heavyweight

​Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / TNT Sports 4)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld – Lightweight​

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jun Yong Park – Middleweight​

Ludovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rębecki – Lightweight​

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo – Lightweight​

Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland – Heavyweight​

Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado – Featherweight​

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett – Heavyweight​

Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo – Flyweight​

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue – Women’s Strawweight

​Championship Context

Tom Aspinall was elevated from interim heavyweight champion to undisputed champion in June 2025 following Jon Jones’ retirement. The 32-year-old British fighter has not competed since July 2024, when he knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the first round at UFC 304 in Manchester. That victory marked Aspinall’s revenge following a 2022 TKO loss to Blaydes caused by a knee injury.

​Aspinall holds a professional record of 15-3 and has been dominant inside the octagon, with seven of his eight UFC wins coming by first-round stoppage. His only UFC defeat, aside from the injury against Blaydes, occurred in that same 2022 bout.

​Ciryl Gane enters UFC 321 with a 13-2 professional record and ranks as the number one contender in the heavyweight division. The 35-year-old French fighter has won 10 of his 12 UFC appearances, with his only losses coming in championship fights against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in 2022 and Jon Jones at UFC 285 in March 2023. Since the Jones defeat, Gane has secured consecutive victories over Serghei Spivac and Alexander Volkov, though his December 2024 win over Volkov was controversial.

​The women’s strawweight title became vacant after two-time champion Zhang Weili moved up to flyweight to challenge for that division’s championship. Jandiroba holds a 22-3 record and has won six of her past seven fights, including five consecutive victories. Dern carries a 15-5 record and previously defeated Jandiroba by unanimous decision at UFC 256 in December 2020.

​Additional Fight Week Activities

UFC 321 fight week includes several public events in Abu Dhabi. A public workout took place on Wednesday, October 23, at Yas Mall’s Town Centre from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, featuring the headline and co-main event fighters. The press conference was held on Thursday, October 24, at Etihad Arena starting at 5:00 PM. Official weigh-ins occurred Friday morning at 9:00 AM, followed by ceremonial weigh-ins open to the public at Etihad Arena from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM.