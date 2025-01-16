Dana White’s Latest Update On Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Is A Promising One

Right at the top of every fight fans’ wish list for 2025 is the potential for a heavyweight title unification clash in the UFC. Jon Jones might be considered by many to be the greatest to ever do it but some still question whether he is the best in his current division.

Interim champion Tom Aspinall has a claim to be the best heavyweight in the world right now and his speed, power and age makes him such an interesting challenge for Jones to take on. The excitement around seeing them meet inside the Octagon has only increased following the comments that have been exchanged between them, specifically on the side of the heavyweight champion who hasn’t been overly interested in the fight.

Fortunately, Dana White is and though Jones has proven to be a stubborn negotiator in the past, the UFC clearly wants to make it happen and that’s a step in the right direction. With Aspinall saying that he has already agreed to everything on his side, there appears to be plans in motion.

White gave the same impression during a recent interview with Jim Rome where he spoke about the fight and his expectations of seeing it take place.

“We’re in the works, we’re talking on it. I mean, I’ve said that I’m very confident that fight happens this year.”

Without having a look behind the scenes, many will assume given the narrative surrounding the fight that getting Jones to sign on the dotted line will be the biggest hurdle. White said that despite this, he doesn’t believe there is a substantial barrier stopping this deal from getting across the line.

“Nothing. Nothing’s holding it up. It’s just a matter of getting it done. You know, this stuff, it’s not as easy to put these type of fights together as people think they are. They take time and we’ll get it done.”

(White appears on the show and talks about the fight at around the 2:37:00 mark)