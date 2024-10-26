The MMA world was taken aback with how easily Khamzat Chimaev defeated Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 308, namely pointing to how quick the former champion tapped as Chimaev was locking in a face crank.

The commentary team suggested that the Australian may have suffered a dislocated jaw — and the results from the crank ended up being as damaging as some have feared.

During the commentary team’s wrap-up segment, Cormier showed a picture on his phone that showed Whittaker’s front teeth crushed. He also confirmed that Whittaker’s jaw was indeed fractured by Chimaev’s submission hold.

Oh my goodness. This is what happened to Robert Whittaker's jaw from Khamzat Chimaev's face crank. Insane. #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/gC0jXDT5Gm — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) October 26, 2024

Chimaev was easily able to take down his opponent mere seconds into their fight, having complete control in the exchanges on the ground and dominant grappling position up to the submission.

“Borz” improved to 14-0 after a year-long layoff, with an 8-0 UFC record since his promotional debut in 2020. His fight with the Aussie was originally supposed to take place at the inaugural UFC card in Saudi Arabia this past June before Chimaev fell violently ill.

The Chechen-born UAE resident also became just the third man to defeat (and finish) Whittaker since “The Reaper” moved up to 185 pounds about a decade ago. The only two other men to accomplish that is current UFC Middleweight hampion Dricus Du Plessis and former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya.

Chimaev’s performance gives speculation as to if he will now be next to challenge “Stillknocks.”