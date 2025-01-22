Robert Whittaker Can’t See How Sean Strickland Does Anything ‘Differently’ To Beat Dricus Du Plessis In Rematch

Sean Strickland is set to face middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 312 on February 8 in Sydney.

This bout comes after Du Plessis narrowly defeated Strickland via split decision at UFC 297 last January, a razor-close contest that has sparked debates and fueled speculation about the possibility of the title changing hands again.

Former champion Robert Whittaker, who faced Du Plessis in a title eliminator at UFC 290, shared his doubts about the American’s chances in the rematch. The Australian was stopped by Du Plessis in their fight and doesn’t believe Strickland has what it takes to reclaim the belt.

“People will argue with me, saying it [the decision] was controversial anyway, and I thought so too,” Whittaker said on the MMArcade Podcast, referencing Strickland’s loss at UFC 297. “But that was when he was champion, and he still lost a controversial [decision] to the challenger. What is going to happen differently in their next fight?”

Whittaker expressed skepticism about Strickland’s ability to adapt his approach, pointing out the predictable nature of his fighting style.

“Because I don’t see Sean fighting any different way. That’s how Sean fights, and that’s how Dricus fights,” Whittaker explained. “I don’t know — maybe Dricus gets more takedowns because he had decent enough success with it, but honestly, I don’t see how Sean does anything different to eke out the victory.”

As UFC 312 approaches, fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if “Tarzan” can defy expectations or if Du Plessis will cement his reign as middleweight champion.