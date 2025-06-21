‘Who Saw Fiziev’s Wrestling Becoming A Factor?’ – Fans & Fighters React To Rafael Fiziev Putting On All-Around Performance To Earn First Win In Three Years At UFC Baku

For the first time since 2022, Rafael Fiziev is finally back in the win column, coming out on top in the UFC Baku co-main event against Ignacio Bahamondes.

The first round between the two was a slow one, with both men landing leg kicks and feeling each other out. Fiziev, however, did seem to do more, thanks to his focus on working the body. Bahamondes looked to get inside during the second round, failing on a takedown attempt before pressing Fiziev into the fence. But Fiziev defended those attempts well, in addition to excellent striking defense, and continued to land sharply, including a pair of takedowns and a knockdown of Bahamondes in the later stages of the second.

The two did plenty of trading early in the third round, with Fiziev even denying a Bahamondes opportunity to bring the fight to the ground. Fiziev was getting the better of the exchanges once more, and he scored one more takedown in the final minute of the round. Bahamondes went frantic with elbows on the ground, but Fiziev’s ground strikes were too much. The fight returned to the feet and Bahamondes went for a drastic submission, but Fiziev countered it and ended the fight in full mount.

Fiziev swept the judges’ scorecards in a unanimous decision victory.

Who saw Fiziev's wrestling becoming a factor. This has been a great comeback performance from Ataman — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 21, 2025

Great win for Fiziev. He’s back 🇦🇿🥷🏻 #UFCBaku — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 21, 2025

Fiziev. Head movement, stance switches, body work and lead left hooks. Beautiful performance.#UFCBaku — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 21, 2025

Fiziev head kick dodging skill is raw things are heating up now let’s go bahammondes starting to land that cross — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 21, 2025

Was pretty surprised to see how counted out Fiziev was in this one. He's easily fought the better competition, and his last three losses were pretty deceiving. Solid showing to rebound. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) June 21, 2025

Me anytime Fiziev dodges something pic.twitter.com/cOGZwaWuQa — ʎuuǝꓘ (@KennyCrowe15) June 21, 2025

Fiziev should never have been an underdog — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 21, 2025

Fiziev had entered this fight on a three-fight losing skid, with two of those fights coming against Justin Gaethje at UFC 286 and UFC 313. Between those fights, Fiziev lost to Mateusz Gamrot in September 2023 after suffering an injury.

Bahamondes had come into this fight on a three-fight winning streak, all three of which he earned performance bonuses in. His most recent win had come against Jalin Turner at UFC 313 in March.