Why Was This Former UFC Champion Stunned by Ilia Topuria’s Knockout Against Charles Oliveira? “I Was Shocked!”

Ilia Topuria was already soaring in popularity and becoming one of the best fighters in the world — and that was solidified after UFC 317, if it wasn’t already.

Just a couple of weeks ago at this year’s International Fight Week card, Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira in the main event to become UFC lightweight champion. This made Topuria the 10th UFC fighter to win championships in more than one weight class, and earned Topuria the top men’s pound-for-pound ranking in the UFC.

Though Topuria had plenty of supporters in the lead into the fight, Topuria still shocked plenty with the manner in which he dropped Oliveira out cold during the match. Oliveira had not been finished since losing to Paul Felder at UFC 218 — and hadn’t been straight KO’d since losing to Cub Swanson at UFC 152.

Eddie Alvarez, another former UFC lightweight champion, is one of those who picked Topuria to win but was still shocked in the manner that he did it.

“Everybody knew Ilia was going to put Charles down,” Alvarez told Helen Yee. “I didn’t know he was going to put him out like that. So yeah, I was shocked.”

Eddie Alvarez Praises Ilia Topuria’s Knockouts Of Several Big Names In UFC

Topuria’s victory over Oliveira moved him to 17-0, including a 9-0 record in the Octagon. It was just last year when Topuria won the UFC featherweight championship by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in violent fashion as well.

Topuria would retain the championship once before moving up to lightweight, knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308. It was just the first time Holloway had been knocked out in his professional career. Holloway also had not been finished since getting submitted by Dustin Poirier in their first fight at UFC 143.

Alvarez says that Topuria’s talent is already displayed in the Octagon performances and his wins and record. The manner in which he’s beaten the names he has, however, brings Topuria to another level of fighter.

“When you look at the last three guys…Volkanovski, Charles, Max Holloway — these are legends back to back that he’s knocking out,” Alvarez said. “The guy’s special, man. He’s special.”

Many have clamored for a superfight between Topuria and Islam Makhachev, who vacated the lightweight title to move up to welterweight. A Topuria vs. Makhachev fight could have happened had Belal Muhammad defeated Jack Della Maddalena; however, it remains to be seen if such a fight could still be made if Makhachev beats JDM for the 170-pound gold.