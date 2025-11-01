“Wild Sequence Of Events” – Fans & Fighters Stunned As Waldo Cortes-Acosta Goes From Getting KO’d After An Eye Poke, To Finishing Ante Delija Seconds Later In Bizarre UFC Vegas 110 Co-Main Event

One week after an eye poke spoiled the UFC heavyweight championship match between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, UFC Vegas 110 has given us another major chaotic moment as Waldo Cortes-Acosta goes from losing via first-round finish, to winning via first-round finish after another eye poke controversy.

The two engaged in exchanges and clinch work, with both men testing each other’s strength and feeling each other out. Delija, however, started to get more of the upper hand. That was emphasized in what appeared to be a fight ending sequence — where a barrage of punches left WCA seemingly out on his feet.

Replay review, however, showed that Cortes-Acosta was the victim of an eye poke, halting any celebrating that was going on in Delija’s corner. A doctor then went into the Octagon and observed Cortes-Acosta.

Despite the number of people in the Octagon and use of replay review, the fight was allowed to continue. And seconds later, as the two swung away, Cortes-Acosta folded Delija, sending him crumbling and finishing with a few shots from up top.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta is GOATED. What a wild sequence of events. That was badass. #UFCVegas110 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) November 2, 2025

If protocol is being followed, nobody aside from the cageside physicians should have been permitted to enter the cage following the eye poke foul. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 2, 2025

Re-watched it:



Smith jumps in and yells “stop! stop! stop!”, but never waves his hands to signal the fight’s end and asks to see the replay.



Meanwhile, doctors, cutman, corners all enter the cage and Cortes-Acosta sits on a stool.



If Smith wanted a timeout, none of that should… https://t.co/3OutFlYnRB — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 2, 2025

Eye poke, TKO, restart, knockout all in a span of 5 minutes



😭 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 2, 2025

lol all the ppl talking shit right now. Ppl can be brutal. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 2, 2025

That man had internal pain near his brain from the poke and could barely see out of it and still came back and immediately got a KO within 60 seconds of starting it back. He deserves a bonus for that 🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 2, 2025

YOU CANNOT RESTART THE FIGHT — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) November 2, 2025

OH my fucking god. COMEBACK OF THE YEAR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 2, 2025

This sport is so dumb — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 2, 2025

NO FUCKING WAY LOL THIS SPORT IS A MADNESS!!! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 2, 2025

Should everything stand, Cortes-Acosta has now won six of seven, rebounding from a loss to Sergei Pavlovich he suffered at UFC Shanghai in August.

Delija has won seven of his last nine but is just 2-2 in his last four following his loss.