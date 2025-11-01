UFC

“Wild Sequence Of Events” – Fans & Fighters Stunned As Waldo Cortes-Acosta Goes From Getting KO’d After An Eye Poke, To Finishing Ante Delija Seconds Later In Bizarre UFC Vegas 110 Co-Main Event

By Thomas Albano

One week after an eye poke spoiled the UFC heavyweight championship match between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, UFC Vegas 110 has given us another major chaotic moment as Waldo Cortes-Acosta goes from losing via first-round finish, to winning via first-round finish after another eye poke controversy.

The two engaged in exchanges and clinch work, with both men testing each other’s strength and feeling each other out. Delija, however, started to get more of the upper hand. That was emphasized in what appeared to be a fight ending sequence — where a barrage of punches left WCA seemingly out on his feet.

Replay review, however, showed that Cortes-Acosta was the victim of an eye poke, halting any celebrating that was going on in Delija’s corner. A doctor then went into the Octagon and observed Cortes-Acosta.

Despite the number of people in the Octagon and use of replay review, the fight was allowed to continue. And seconds later, as the two swung away, Cortes-Acosta folded Delija, sending him crumbling and finishing with a few shots from up top.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta Gets Fouled, Scores Comeback KO Of Ante Delija At UFC Vegas 110

Should everything stand, Cortes-Acosta has now won six of seven, rebounding from a loss to Sergei Pavlovich he suffered at UFC Shanghai in August.

Delija has won seven of his last nine but is just 2-2 in his last four following his loss.

