‘Worst Robbery In UFC History’ – Fans In Uproar After Baffling Judges’ Split Scorecard In Controversial Modestas Bukauskas Victory Over Ion Cutelaba

The only way to make a fight with a disappointing amount of activity worse is with baffling judges’ scorecards. And it appears that’s what we got with the judges’ totals in the victory Modestas Bukauskas got over Ion Cutelaba during the preliminary card of UFC 315.

Cutelaba took control of the fight early with heavy calf kicks, targeting the lead leg of Bukauskas. Though Bukauskas had his moments, Cutelaba controlled the action by delivering more pressure and striking. Cutelaba continued this in round two with several flurries and clinch work, even if some attacks caused him to lose balance. Bukauskas responded with some counters, but his activity came into question.

Bukauskas had better moments in the third round, stuffing takedowns and landing the more effective shots, as Cutelaba seemed to tire. Bukauskas in particular found success with the right hand.

Bafflingly, one judge each gave the fight to each fighter with 30-27 scores. Even more baffling, the third judge gave the nod to Bukauskas despite the lack of activity.

Bukauskas has now scored victories in seven of his last eight. He’s now 5-1 in the Octagon since his UFC return in 2023.

Cutelaba falls to 3-2 in his last five fights.