‘Would Have Been More Impressive If Vieira Had Made Weight’ – Fans And Fighters React To Ketlen Vieira Putting On Dominant Display Over Macy Chiasson At UFC Vegas 107

Ketlen Vieira’s UFC Vegas 107 performance was stained a bit by weight management issues, moving her scheduled bout with Macy Chiasson from bantamweight to featherweight. It was, however, still a one-sided victory she had during the main card against Macy Chiasson.

Chiasson looked to stay on the outside and move around, finding early success with her boxing from distance. Vieira, however, displayed strong counterstriking, landing a number of power punches to the head and body. Vieira landed some damaging shots in close with about two minutes left in the round before Chiasson brought the action to a clinch battle against the fence.

The action quickly went to the ground to start the second, and Chiasson’s size and strength was more on display there. Even when stuck in Chiasson’s guard, Vieira displayed dominant pressure, and Chiasson seemed to have little answer. Even as Chiasson tried to scramble, Vieira countered most of Chiasson’s moves and was on top for just about all of the frame.

Chiasson tried to pressure Vieira with grappling to start the third, but Vieira got right back on top as the action went to the ground. Chiasson was able to scramble back to her feet with less than 90 seconds remaining, but Vieira, a judo expert, was able to counter Chiasson’s attempts to regain control. Chiasson re-scrambled and tried to attack with ferocity in the closing seconds, but it wasn’t enough.

Vieira swept the judges’ scorecards to take the decision.

This victory would have been more impressive if Vieira had made weight. #UFCVegas107 — Jen (Again) (@echoechomars) June 1, 2025

Should of did that the whole time instead of tryna wrestle — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 1, 2025

#UFCVegas107 Macy Chiasson couldn't hang standing against Ketlen Vieira in the first, so she wrestled in the second, only to end up underneath Vieira for almost two rounds straight. Cut her open with elbows from the bottom. But not enough. Decision Vieira. — mma-pickit (@MMAPickit) June 1, 2025

I have it 30-27 Vieira after Round 3.



Pure grappling domination throughout the entire fight. Macy showed a glimpse of her striking at the end but it was too little too late. #UFCVegas107 — Bobby Locks 😈 (@Bobby_Locks23) June 1, 2025

30-27 Vieira. Idk where that attitude was for the first 2 rounds, but it didn’t give her the W regardless. #UFCVegas107@ConsensusScore — Nick (@Unquietsilver11) June 1, 2025

Vieira vs Chiasson



Good win for Vieira to avenge her Harrison loss, Macy came in believing too much of her own hype#UFCVegas107 — Drew ✌ (@_Marky224) June 1, 2025

I liked it better when Vieira was throwing bombs in R1. #UFCVegas107 — Swim Without Getting Wet (@Clos343) June 1, 2025

Well Ketlen Vieira just controlled Macy Chiasson for these last two rounds for a win. Not interesting or entertaining but a win regardless and a good one for Vieira. Doesn’t really raise expectations or anything though. #UFCVegas107 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) June 1, 2025

Vieira has now won four of her last six, rebounding from a loss to upcoming bantamweight title challenger Kayla Harrison at UFC 307.

Chiasson is now 3-3 in her last six.