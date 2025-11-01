Yadier Del Valle Scores First-Round Submission At UFC Vegas 110 As Potential Betting Controversy Raises Eyebrows

Yadier Del Valle’s second UFC appearance was another highly successful one; however, it appears issues with the odds of the fight have set off red flags, overshadowing the UFC Vegas 110 performance.

Del Valle came into the fight against Isaac Dulgarian as an underdog; however, the line jumped significantly in the hours leading up to the fight. It was so significant that multiple members of the MMA community reported that the fight was pulled from a number of sportsbooks.

This is 100% gonna be investigated .. Dulgarians line dropped an insane amount in the last hour. A ton of money came in on his opponent round 1.. can’t wait to hear

I’m hearing the Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier Del Valle fight has been pulled from some books. The line has gone from -250 all the way down to -166. Which means a crazy amount of money has come in on Del Valle in the last couple hours. #UFCVegas110 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) November 1, 2025

Big money is coming in on Yadier Del Valle, information?#UFCVegas110 pic.twitter.com/QDPRqLSFYO — twoiaido (@twoiaido) November 1, 2025

Something to monitor as a shit ton of money is coming in on Yadier DelValle and his 1st round prop on many online bookmakers.



When those movement happened in the past, the other fighter ended up injured and didn't fared well…#UFCVegas110 pic.twitter.com/3Nw9AFqpl8 — The Matchmaker (@MMA__Matchmaker) November 1, 2025

UFC X… put your tin foil hats on. Something very suspicious going on in the Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier DelValle betting market.



Del Valle opened as +180 underdog on Draftkings and moved to +220 earlier today even though he was taking 82% of the handle.



Screenshot below is… pic.twitter.com/pT5TydsMhk — Spooky Degenaro (@SpookyDeGenaro) November 1, 2025

Sport is laughably fixed pic.twitter.com/vRnnNHQzyu — Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) November 2, 2025

Del Valle was able to easily take Dulgarian down in the fight’s opening minute before making his way to the back. Despite Dulgarian’s efforts to hold on and his refusal to tap, Del Valle was able to come away with the first-round submission.

That prop bet supposedly had significant money come in on it during the line movement.

Betting Controversy In Yadier Del Valle First-Round Submission Win Over Isaac Dulgarian At UFC Vegas 110?

THE SUBMISSIONS KEEP COMING AT #UFCVEGAS110 🔥



THE SUBMISSIONS KEEP COMING AT #UFCVEGAS110 🔥

After earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, Del Valle made his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 106 in May, scoring a first-round submission of Connor Matthews.

Dulgarian is now 2-2 in the UFC.