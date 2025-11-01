Yadier Del Valle Scores First-Round Submission At UFC Vegas 110 As Potential Betting Controversy Raises Eyebrows

Yadier Del Valle’s second UFC appearance was another highly successful one; however, it appears issues with the odds of the fight have set off red flags, overshadowing the UFC Vegas 110 performance.
Del Valle came into the fight against Isaac Dulgarian as an underdog; however, the line jumped significantly in the hours leading up to the fight. It was so significant that multiple members of the MMA community reported that the fight was pulled from a number of sportsbooks.
Del Valle was able to easily take Dulgarian down in the fight’s opening minute before making his way to the back. Despite Dulgarian’s efforts to hold on and his refusal to tap, Del Valle was able to come away with the first-round submission.
That prop bet supposedly had significant money come in on it during the line movement.
Betting Controversy In Yadier Del Valle First-Round Submission Win Over Isaac Dulgarian At UFC Vegas 110?
After earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, Del Valle made his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 106 in May, scoring a first-round submission of Connor Matthews.
Dulgarian is now 2-2 in the UFC.