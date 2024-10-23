Yair Rodríguez Says Two Potential Names Have Been Mentioned Ahead Of Targeted February Return In Mexico City

Yair Rodríguez revealed in a recent interview with MMA Junkie that despite his hopes of returning before the end of the year, it looks like the UFC has plans for him in the first quarter of 2025. “El Pantera” last competed in February where he was submitted by Brian Ortega in Mexico City.

According to Rodríguez, there could be plans for the Octagon to go back to the same place one year later which opens up discussions about who he could possibly face in and around February. UFC 312 is set for the same month in Sydney, Australia which Alexander Volkanovski hopes to be a part of so it could end up being a big month for the featherweight division.

The former interim champion currently occupies the #4-ranking at 145-pounds which puts him in a good place for a big fight that could get him right back into the title picture. At the top of the division, you obviously have Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway fighting for the title this weekend at UFC 308.

We also have Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evloev being rescheduled for UFC 310 and that leaves a couple names that Rodríguez is yet to meet inside the Octagon who could make sense for this time frame.

Whilst in attendance in Abu Dhabi for UFC fight week, the Mexican star named two potential options that have come up in previous conversations.