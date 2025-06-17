‘You Gave Up On Yourself’ – The TUF Stuff: The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Episode 4 Recap

Welcome, everyone, to the fourth edition of The TUF Stuff!

This season celebrates the 20th anniversary of TUF. That inaugural season from 2005 helped to influence many future MMA fans, media members, and fighters (yours truly included). And now, two more fighters this summer will get the opportunity to call themselves TUF champions when it’s all said and done.

Last week saw the second flyweight matchup of the season, as Team Cormier’s Imanol Rodriguez defeated Team Sonnen’s Arshiyan Memon in a highly entertaining encounter.

Recap of The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 – Episode 4

Tonight, it’s back to the 170-pound weight division, as Team Cormier’s Jeff Creighton takes on Team Sonnen’s Andreeas Binder…or will it? (based on the preview shown)

Let’s get into episode four of The Ultimate Fighter!

Team Sonnen Training Session – Matt Serra Joins

This week’s TUF alumnus guest is Matt Serra, who won the fourth season of the show (The Comeback) — and used that TUF win to get momentum and upset Georges St-Pierre at UFC 69 to capture the UFC welterweight championship.

Serra says even today, he still considers the championship victory “surreal,” albeit something he’s very proud of.

Serra tells the team to seize the opportunity — and to forget about home life for a while. Serra then leads the team through drills, namely with Serra’s grappling ability, while Sonnen praises Serra for his ability to communicate effectively as a coach.

Matt Dixon adds his own praise, saying he makes the tips and techniques easy to retain.

TUF House

Jeff Creighton, while getting his hair cut, reflects on how he met his wife at a bonfire and how much he misses her — and her own sacrifices.

Creighton adds he hopes to be able to take care of his parents one day for all that they did for him.

Jeff Creighton Backstory

We go to Valley Center, California, where Creighton lives with his wife in a trailer on her parents’ property. Creighton’s wife, Halley, says you would not expect Creighton to be a fighter based on his personality outside of the cage.

Creighton trains at The Arena in San Diego under the tutelage of Vince Salvador.

Creighton says he is aggressive in his fighting style, putting pressure on his opponents — regardless of striking or grappling.

Andreeas Binder Fight Prep

Sonnen tells Binder that there is nothing that breaks a wrestler more than when his opponent gets up from the bottom. Sonnen reflects on Creighton being the best wrestler — and that Binder is the least effective with his wrestling. Sonnen notes that Ireland, where Binder is from, “sucks” at wrestling and hasn’t made a real attempt at an Olympic medal in a while.

Sonnen, however, says that Binder is a “dog” and a scrappy fighter. Binder, in a video package, promotes his judo ability — as well as his knockout power.

Colby Covington helps lead Binder through wrestling training. Binder says he doesn’t focus on anything about Creighton; he’s focused on himself improving.

Sonnen says Binder told him that he’s not putting his energy in the training, but in the weight cut. Sonnen says he trusts Binder will do things right and get things done…

Jeff Creighton Fight Prep

Cormier says that Binder has made a statement about winning the competition, but Cormier has been impressed with what he sees from Creighton.

Creighton says he typically works on his boxing, and he wants to get his hands on Binder and make it a “dirty” fight.

Creighton says his nickname is “Jazzy Jeff” because his coach saw pep in his step. Creighton says he’ll do what he has to do to win.

Cormier adds he wants Creighton to pressure Binder and score takedowns where he gets the chances and grind out a win.

Andreeas Binder Backstory

We find out about Binder’s own relationship. Binder’s wife, who he proposed to in 2018, changed jobs to help accommodate Binder pursuing his fighting dreams, according to Binder.

Binder describes himself as an overweight kid who was bullied a lot. At the encouragement of his coach,

Binder trains at SBG Charlestown under NAME. Binder says he is doing this for himself and to make a living and provide for his family. “It’s time to show the world…no one works as hard as me.”

Binder also shows off a WWE championship with his name on it, desiring gold of his own one day.

Weight Cut — And The Issues

Binder says that cutting weight is the hardest part of the sport, but “every fighter” has to do it.

About 18 hours till weigh-in, Binder was at 184.5. We see Binder do some exercises, be in the sauna, and wrap himself in “the burrito” as he tries to sweat off the weight.

With 14 hours till weigh-in, he is eight pounds away from making the limit. Binder says he’s looking forward to the fight.

Two hours into cutting weight in the morning, however, and it appears Binder has stopped sweating.

Binder is at 176 pounds with only a couple of hours to go until the weigh-in. Matt Dixon reflects that something seemed wrong, with Binder uneasy on the stairs. His teammates tell him to stop cutting weight, and that he needs to prioritize his health.

Sonnen comes by the TUF House to check on the situation. Sonnen reflects on how Dana White doesn’t forgive fighters who miss weight on TUF.

Sonnen offers $1,000 for every pound Binder is over ($5,000). Creighton asks for $2,500 per pound because of the opportunity that’s at stake and Binder’s irresponsibility.

Sonnen accepts the request, with Creighton adding “I’m going to kick his a** anyway.” Sonnen says he’s willing to go to the bank and ensure Creighton receives the money. Binder feels upset and wants to pay Sonnen back.

Cormier seems like he wished Creighton just took the forfeit.

The Fight: Jeff Creighton vs. Andreeas Binder

Creighton weighs in at 171. Binder weighs in at 175.5. Fight is on despite the weight miss!

Dana White says while he’s sent people home in the past for missing weight, Sonnen’s actions — a first in TUF history — permits him to let the fight go on. And it seems White has taken up a soft spot for Creighton based on his actions.

Cormier receives the envelope for Sonnen. Cormier tells Creighton to “look into the eyes of a desperate man” during the staredown. Creighton tells Binder “You gave up on yourself. Now you’re going to give up tomorrow.”

Creighton says he feels confident about the fight after the weight miss, feeling Binder doesn’t want it and will come out sluggish. Binder, however, says he wants it more than Creighton.

Jeff Creighton vs. Andreeas Binder

Round 1

Creighton goes for a high kick early. Round kick to the body by Creighton. Creighton comes forward. Jab from Binder. Low kick by Binder. Combination from Creighton. Creighton rushes forward, but Binder gets away from the grappling attempt. Binder grabs a leg and lands a right hand. Creighton attacks the body again as Cormier yells “Attack that belly!” Binder blocks another low kick. Right hand from Creighton. Round kick by Creighton as Binder throws a left.

Cracking one-two from Binder! Creighton recovers and ends up grabbing a leg. Binder escapes, and Cormier tells Creighton to get back on it. Binder blocks a kick and lands a hook. Binder dumps Creighton, and he looks to land from up top. Binder drops into Creighton’s guard. Creighton goes for a leg — and then an armbar attempt! But Binder escapes!

Creighton throws upkicks at a standing Binder. Binder with a round kick to Creighton’s legs. Another upkick and another round kick to the legs before Creighton gets up. Binder immediately presses him into the fence. Creighton makes his way off with a minute left in the round. Creighton presses now, but Binder gets out of his grasp with some ease. Small combination from Creighton. Binder misses a big right hand but lands a low kick. Jab lands for Creighton as he presses Binder into the fence and lands a cross. Another body kick from Creighton. Binder pins Creighton against the fence before the horn.

Cormier notes that Creighton busted Binder open badly around his elbow.

Round 2

One-two from Creighton. Left hand from each man. Creighton throws the left jab. Body kick from Creighton, followed by a knee. Low kick from Creighton. Left hand from Binder, who is bleeding above his right eyebrow. Creighton presses Binder into the fence. Binder gives up his back. Creighton lands a series of right hands before taking Binder down. Creighton flattens Binder out and goes into ground-and-pound mode. Creighton looks for a choke but settles for taking Binder’s back, locking in a body triangle.

Creighton continues to do damage, bloodying up Binder (and the canvas) even more. Creighton continues to search for the choke with his ground pressure. Creighton lands a strong elbow. Creighton gets an arm around the neck for the choke. Binder tries to fight and works out of it. Creighton continues to hold the position as Binder continues to fight off the choke attempt. Creighton fires off some more ground strikes. Binder tries to land elbows to Creighton’s leg. The blood is POURING. It is SPEWING out of Binder. Creighton continues to land ground strikes. Creighton lands again and focuses on landing solid elbows to the head as the round ends.

One of the bloodiest rounds in TUF history — maybe even one of the bloodiest fights in TUF history.

To the surprise of the coaches, and Binder, the fight is called after two rounds — the judges have seen enough to render a decision after 10 minutes.

Winner: Jeff Creighton via unanimous decision after two rounds

Conclusion

Sonnen felt that Binder won the first round, noting Creighton’s reaction at the end of the round and the fact Binder was standing and trading a lot of the time. But all was needed was Creighton to take Binder down in the second round, where Creighton dominated, bloodying up Binder BADLY. Sonnen said he was okay with Binder defending and conceding the round because he was confident Binder won the first. Sonnen speculates the judges awarded Creighton a 10-8 round two. Sonnen blames himself for that miscalculation.

Creighton says he wanted a nasty, bloody fight, and he got that. Creighton says he is one of the best welterweights in the world and will continue to prove that.

The coaches tell Binder he stayed in the fight and they do feel jipped. Binder says Creighton was who he expected and that the loss is just “part of the game.”

Halfway through the first round now, Cormier announces that Team Cormier’s Alibi Idiris will take on Team Sonnen’s Furkatbek Yokubov in the next flyweight matchup — a fight Cormier says might be the most evenly-matched pairing in round one.

Season 24 competitor and former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will join Team Cormier next week. Ryan Clark, former NFL player and current ESPN personality, will also be present to hype up Idiris before his fight.

What will happen next week? Join alongside us then!

