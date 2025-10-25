“You’ve Got To Be Nervous If You’re Tom Aspinall” – Fighters & Fans React as Valter Walker Earns Another First-Round Heel Hook Win, Delivers Highlight Post-Fight Interview At UFC 321

Valter Walker has made himself known as one to watch — and maybe now a name to know — in the UFC’s heavyweight division, taking his fourth straight win with a first-round heel hook as he defeated Louie Sutherland at UFC 321.

Walker wasted no time in the fight, trying to pressure Sutherland and scoring a takedown in about a minute. From there, he quickly managed to find and isolate a leg, locking in the heel hook and earning another submission.

The fourth straight heel hook is the most consecutive in UFC history and ties Rousimar Palhares for the most wins via heel hook in UFC history.

Following the fight, Walker buried the earlier performance from Chris Barnett, comparing him to a “chocolate Peppa Pig.” He then called out the man who beat Barnett, Hamdy Abdelwahab, suggesting he’d compare a much harder challenge than Barnett did.

You’ve got to be nervous if you’re Tom Aspinall watching Valter Walker in the back. — Eric Jackman (@NewYorkRic) October 25, 2025

Dang Walker heel hook is gonna get him a title shot soon — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 25, 2025

Mais uma performance sinistra do Valter Walker! #UFC321 https://t.co/vpoKVpNpQi — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 25, 2025

He did it again congrats to Walker #ufc321 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 25, 2025

4 heel hook wins in a row in the ufc is unheard of. Wowwww #ufc321 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 25, 2025

valter walker when it’s time to heel hook an out of shape, unranked heavyweight pic.twitter.com/TLESJarXqT — Conner Burks (@connerburks) October 25, 2025

Valter Walker 🤝 Heel hook submissions pic.twitter.com/VYVXW0aTgA — UFC (@ufc) October 25, 2025

I don’t know what’s crazier 4 heel hooks in a row of the fact Valter Walker got on the mic in the post fight and called Chris Barnett “Chocolate Peppa Pig” 😭 #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/oIlU3A4mJF — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) October 25, 2025

Valter Walker with 4 heel hooks in a row now 😂 pic.twitter.com/aLNQeCoV4d — Austin (@shrimpdaddie) October 25, 2025

I was backstage chatting with Hamdy Abdelwahab while Valter Walker was getting another heel hook. His exact response:



"If he thinks he can heel hook me, let’s do it.” #UFC321 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) October 25, 2025

While Walker dropped his UFC debut, he adds to heel hooks he already earned over Junior Tafa, Don’Tale Mayes, and Kennedy Nzechukwu over the last 14 months.

This marked Sutherland’s Octagon debut after previously claiming the heavyweight championship in Levels Fight League.