“You’ve Got To Be Nervous If You’re Tom Aspinall” – Fighters & Fans React as Valter Walker Earns Another First-Round Heel Hook Win, Delivers Highlight Post-Fight Interview At UFC 321

Valter Walker has made himself known as one to watch — and maybe now a name to know — in the UFC’s heavyweight division, taking his fourth straight win with a first-round heel hook as he defeated Louie Sutherland at UFC 321.
Walker wasted no time in the fight, trying to pressure Sutherland and scoring a takedown in about a minute. From there, he quickly managed to find and isolate a leg, locking in the heel hook and earning another submission.
The fourth straight heel hook is the most consecutive in UFC history and ties Rousimar Palhares for the most wins via heel hook in UFC history.
Following the fight, Walker buried the earlier performance from Chris Barnett, comparing him to a “chocolate Peppa Pig.” He then called out the man who beat Barnett, Hamdy Abdelwahab, suggesting he’d compare a much harder challenge than Barnett did.
While Walker dropped his UFC debut, he adds to heel hooks he already earned over Junior Tafa, Don’Tale Mayes, and Kennedy Nzechukwu over the last 14 months.
This marked Sutherland’s Octagon debut after previously claiming the heavyweight championship in Levels Fight League.