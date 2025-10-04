“Zalal Is A Monster” – Fans & Fighters React To Youssef Zalal’s Lightning Quick Submission Win Over Josh Emmett At UFC 320

Youssef Zalal has now scored perhaps the biggest and most impressive win of his UFC career, needing just 98 seconds to put away former interim title challenger Josh Emmett at UFC 320.
Emmett attempted to pressure and flash his power, but Zalal showed off his speed and managed to score a quick takedown in on Emmett. Zalal quickly worked his way to wrap himself up on Emmett. Zalal transitioned quickly into an armbar, locking it in and scoring a verbal submission victory.
Zalal, who is currently in his second UFC run, now sees his win streak increase to eight. Before tonight, he most recently defeating Calvin Kattar in February.
Emmett now has four losses in his last five fights.