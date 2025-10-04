“Zalal Is A Monster” – Fans & Fighters React To Youssef Zalal’s Lightning Quick Submission Win Over Josh Emmett At UFC 320

Youssef Zalal has now scored perhaps the biggest and most impressive win of his UFC career, needing just 98 seconds to put away former interim title challenger Josh Emmett at UFC 320.

Emmett attempted to pressure and flash his power, but Zalal showed off his speed and managed to score a quick takedown in on Emmett. Zalal quickly worked his way to wrap himself up on Emmett. Zalal transitioned quickly into an armbar, locking it in and scoring a verbal submission victory.

Statement made!!!!!! Zalal is a monster — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 5, 2025

No way that was so quick 😮 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 5, 2025

That’s zalal dude is pretty good i guess 🤨 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 5, 2025

Youssef Zalal absolutely CUT through Emmett with ease. A flawless performance en route to a first-round armbar. That was excellent. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) October 5, 2025

Youseff Zalal. Future UFC champ. pic.twitter.com/QccWRdnT1k — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) October 5, 2025

That’s so impressive from Zalal. Takedown was so quick, setup was seamless. Fantastic win. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) October 5, 2025

Damn the crowd booing Zalal for one of the sickest submissions.of the year, sit down losers. — Feño 🏴 (@fenoxsky) October 5, 2025

Youssef Zalal becomes the first person ever to finish Josh Emmett in the first round.#UFC320



UFC fans booing Youssef Zalal for saying Alhamdulillah. Sums up the fanbase. — 🌞 (@W0ADI) October 5, 2025

Zalal, who is currently in his second UFC run, now sees his win streak increase to eight. Before tonight, he most recently defeating Calvin Kattar in February.

Emmett now has four losses in his last five fights.