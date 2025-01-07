HomeNewsUFC
Mark Zuckerberg On UFC CEO Dana White Joining Meta's Board Of Directors: 'His Ability To Build Such A Beloved Brand…'

By Kyle Dimond

Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that UFC CEO Dana White has become a member of Meta’s board of directors. The two business men have struck up a relationship in recent years due to their mutual interest in each other’s companies which has seen Zuckerberg sit cage-side for multiple UFC events.

At one point, there was even talks of White promoting a fight between the Meta CEO and Elon Musk although that eventually dissolved.

This move presents a new challenge for White who is always looking to challenge himself. Of course, the financial gain in becoming a part of a massive organization like Meta is sure to be a motivating factor also with White set to reportedly receive a retainer of at least $50,000 after joining the board alongside two other new members.

Zuckerberg and Meta have been specifically linked to the UFC in recent times following White’s comments on the way that the promotion creates its ranking system for the fighters. He has spoken about wanting to use AI in order to take opinion out of the conversation following his criticism throughout 2024 regarding the current method.

“I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board,” White said in a statement. “I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future.”

Zuckerberg is also excited to see the value that White can bring to Meta as in his own statement. As an avid mixed martial arts fan, he praised the UFC boss for the work that he has done to transform the promotion into a major player in sport which in turn, has made MMA into a mainstream product.

“(White) has built (UFC) into one of the most valuable, fastest growing and most popular sports enterprises in the world,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. “I’ve admired him as an entrepreneur and his ability to build such a beloved brand.”

