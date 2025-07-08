“Undefeated in the UFC – 10 Years Unbeaten” Caio Borralho Declares Himself the Real Contender

Caio Borralho is preparing to face the number one ranked middleweight contender in his next outing but Borralho seems tot hink that he si the top dog right now at 185 pounds. During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Borralho covered multipe topics leading into his UFC Paris clash with Nassourdine Imavov.

During the SR conversation, it was referenced that Imavov previously was trying to position himself as the back up fighter for UFC 319 which features reigning champion Dricus du Plessis defending his strap against Khamzat Chimaev. When asked why he feels like Imavov pivoted to deciding to take on this clash with the number six ranked middleweight instead, Borralho said,

“He’s not the guy that makes the rules here. He thought he was, but he wasn’t. He has no options right now. He can’t just sit on the number one contender spot and wait. He beat old Izzy, had an early stoppage with Cannonier, almost didn’t beat Brendan Allen. I’ve been dominating all my opponents. I’m undefeated in the UFC—7-0, 9-0 with the Contender Series, 10 years unbeaten. This is the fight to make to see who is the real contender.”

Caio Borralho reveals his gameplan for UFC Paris

Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov will throw down in quite the compelling middleweight clash set for September with the former having a pretty clearly defined idea of how things will play out with the latter when the two step into the Accor Arena. Some fighters seem coy about aritculating what their gameplan will be when heading into a fight but the Fighting Nerds standout was not shy in divulging details of what his approach will be against Imavov.

Getting into the specifics of how he sees this Nassourdine Imavov contest playing out during the same interview with Submission Radio, Borralho stated,

“I’m going to touch him a lot, I’m going to pressure him. I’m going to defend his speed and then in the right time, I’m going to knock him out.”