Vince McMahon Issued Misdemeanor Following Car Accident

Vince McMahon, the former Executive Chairman of WWE & TKO, parent company of the UFC, was involved in a car accident on July 24.

Per a report from TMZ, McMahon was traveling northbound on Route 15 in Westport, Connecticut, when the 2024 Bentley he was driving crashed into the back of a 2023 BMW 430. It then collided with a median wood-beam guardrail before a third vehicle, a Ford Fusion, ran into it.

About 30 feet of damage to the median guardrail. No one was injured, with all three drivers having worn seat belts, but all three vehicles needed to be towed. McMahon’s Bentley and the BMW had its airbags deployed.

McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

McMahon was one of the leading forces behind WWE’s sale to Endeavor in 2023. The Ari Emanuel-led company then formed TKO as part of a “merger” between the WWE and Zuffa, the longtime parent company of the UFC. McMahon, who originally purchased the WWE from his father in 1982, served as executive chairman of TKO upon its original creation.

McMahon originally retired from his role as WWE chairman and CEO in June 2022 following hush-money payment allegations. He, however, powered his way back into the position of executive chairman and Board of Directors head in January 2023 as part of WWE’s sale process.

McMahon was ousted from TKO, however, in January 2024 follwing allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault. He is still under federal investigation.