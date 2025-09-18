Who is Derek Moneyberg and Why Did Sean Strickland Publicly Ambush Him?

Derek Moneyberg was confronted recently by Sean Strickland but some are still unsure as to who Moneyberg is or what the crux of the confrontation was. Breaking all of this down on The Ariel Helwani Show, the titular figure first touched on that initial piece of this situation as Helwani said,

“For those that don’t know who Derek Moneyberg is…he’s someone that you may see quite often on social media, on YouTube, on Instagram, but not really sort of process who exactly this dude is.”

One of his co hosts who operates under the pseudonym GC would flesh out Moneyberg’s profile a bit more as GC responded,

“He’s like an online wealth coach, that’s how he makes his money and he appears to have a lot of it. And then he goes out there and hires guys like Jake Shields, Glover [Teixeira]…dudes that are very high level mixed martial artists and he trains with them. The biggest controversy lately is that he earned his BJJ black belt after only, I believe, like a year or two of training. And a lot of people have called him out for that…”

In terms of some of the over the top claims that have drawn Moneyberg the ire of many martial arts aficionados, GC stated,

“What he [Moneyberg] claims is three and a half years from first training to black belt. 3,000 hours of one-on-one training. The best training team in history. In the picture, it’s Lyoto Machida, Glover Teixeira, Jake Shields, and Frank Mir. Zero days missed over the three and a half years of training with these guys.”

One of Helwani’s other co-hosts Petesy Carroll then responded to GC as Carroll,

“Well, that would make him quicker than BJ Penn, the black belt. And BJ Penn had a record as a North American for years…”

Derek Moneyberg, Sean Strickland, and details of their viral interaction

In the video that was recorded by the former UFC middleweight champion himself, Sean Strickland lambasted Derek Moneyberg as Strickland quipped,

“This guy’s a real big rope jack. He says, ‘Why do I call him a scumbag on the internet?’…

Derek Moneyberg would then respond to the overt advances of Strickland as Moneyberg responded,

“You got to do that for [the] camera. You can’t have a private conversation like an adult. You can only do the things for the internet. You can’t have a private conversation.”

Strickland was not long to fire back a retort as right away, Strickland responded,

“Because what I have to say is factual. And you guys…”

Derek Moneyberg refuted those claims when he said,

“It’s not factual.”

Shortly after that point the internet personality walked off of camera with the former 185 pound kingpin in the UFC continuing to express himself as Strickland stated,

“Just…So you guys, let me tell you why I don…Don’t—would I like to get free money from this guy? Yeah, sure, dude, would I—would I pay me money for a second? …. He takes advantage of these men and he uses their platform to pedal financial scams and he sues people and what he does is so dishonest and so scummy that no—I will not just cuz you’re nice and you shake my hand and you say you’re my buddy when no—you are a fraud, you are dishonest, you fraud people. This is why you don’t want to be on camera because you know everything I say is true… Go scam somebody else.”

After the personalities on The Ariel Helwani Show finished watching the Strickland and Moneyberg footage, GC quipped,

“He has these 4.1 million followers, but if you look at all his posts, they all do like 40,000 likes on the dot. Like, just a little bit over 40,000 likes. And they always have like 30 to 35 comments…

The titular figure of the program would respond to those social media figures as Ariel Helwani said,

“If you’re getting 40,000 likes and 30 comments, that means…”

Undulating along with that point from Helwani, GC stated,

“But if you’re always getting like 42K, 41.9, 42.3, 42K, 42K, 42K, 41.6K, 42K. It’s always right there.”