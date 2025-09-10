Why Darren Till Wants Andrew Tate Next: ‘I’m ready whenever you are’

Darren Till is eyeing a fight with the controversial Andrew Tate for his next outing and is making it known publicly. Till again put this desire for a Tate fight out there during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. The former UFC welterweight title challenger has been carving out a name for himself on the Misfits Boxing circuit with Till’s most recent win being a highlight reel KO of Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 toward the end of August.

Tate is an extremely polarizing influencer who is also a retired kickboxer that has competed in MMA before as well. When outlining who he wants to fight next in the big gloves, Till said,

“Andrew Tate, listen. I’m calling you out. I want that fight. It’s been talked about a lot, but it hasn’t happened yet. I’m ready whenever you are. You think you can step in the ring with me? Let’s see what happens. I’m not scared. Let’s do it.”

Darren Till does have other options in mind if Tate bout doesn’t pan out

Darren Till did pointedly mention a few other names that he would like to throw down with under Queensberry Rules if the manosphere content creator does not step into the ring with him. ‘The Gorilla’, in the same referenced interview above, shouted out the likes of Carl Froch, Tommy Fury, Mike Perry, and Jorge Masvidal as individuals he would be keen to fight in the Misfits Boxing ring.

Froch is someone that Till called out on the microphone in the waning moments after his KO of former UFC champion Rockhold in Manchester. Carl Froch has been retired for years now and while he did not confirm a return, there seemed to be a certain level of intrigue in a future Till fight.

Tommy Fury was initially lined up to fight Till in the Misfits ring until a tongue in cheek comment from the latter about throwing kicks if the boxing bout did not go his way caused the young Fury to pull out of the planned bout. Perry and Masvidal are individuals he has history with as Till has long sought out a fight with ‘Platinum’ Perry which has inexplicably never happened while Till did fight Masvidal in the UFC and the UK native got knocked out by the former BMF champion in 2019.

Till had also mentioned in the chat with Helwani that he intends to compete again this calendar year by pointedly mentioning December as when he aims to return to the ring. It remains to be seen who Darren Till will throw down with around the holiday season.