Why is Holly Holm Moving to Boxing? Former UFC Champ Explains

Holly Holm prepares to make her highly anticipated return to the boxing ring but she’s not fully closing that proverbial cage door forever either. The former UFC bantamweight champion covered several subjects during her recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show with a focus on her signing with Jake Paul’s promotion, MVP. While she is a big name acquisition for Most Valuable Promotions and is excited to return to the sweet science, there is still the possibility of more MMA action someday for ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ as Holly Holm said,

“I wanted to do both regardless. I did. I wanted to do both if I could… There was already some days I was just boxing anyway when it was kind of questionable on the fence. So I’ve actually just kind of been training boxing, focusing on boxing for, I guess, the last couple months.”

“I’m excited for it. I’m excited—it’s, you know, when I first came to MMA, I was so excited about it that I didn’t really miss boxing. But then over time it started to kind of just—you know, if I had teammates that might have… even if we were just sparring boxing in practice… when I do it, I’m like, man, I kind of miss it. So I’m excited to be able to get back in there and just get back to just dialing in on just the boxing.”

Holly Holm, GFL, and MVP

Holm continued, “I still love MMA as well. I don’t know if I’ll—I mean, I would love to fight again in MMA, but that’s just—I like to let life kind of unfold. I have goals and things that I like and things I know I’m passionate about, but I also like to take a day at a time, a fight at a time, you know, and just ride the wave.”

The continuation of Holm’s MMA career was initially slated to take place in a few days on the since-cancelled Global Fight League cards. Holm was booked to fight former Bellator MMA featherweight champion Julia Budd before the news of GFL 1 being scrapped came out. Holly Holm is now set to box unbeaten pro Yolanda Guadalupe Vega Ochoa on the June 28 undercard for Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.