Why Khalil Rountree “Rages” at Hardcore Shows ‘Not get arrested for it’

Khalil Rountree has frequently showcased his fandom of punk as well as metal subgenres and recently got into that ahead of his UFC 320 bout. During an interview with Jose Youngs of MMA Fighting, Rountree touched on several subjects outside of the immediate fight talk tied to his high stakes light heavyweight clash with Jiri Prochazka on Saturday, October 4th.

When asked about the biggest misconception that people from outside society have surrounding fans of hardcore, the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger touched on the etiquette that exists in the pit, as Khalil Rountree said,

“As chaotic and violent as it may look, for people like me and the people that go, it’s often like a safe space—100 percent. It’s a safe space to be able to let out rage and not be criticized for it and not get arrested for it.” “When we go there, if you’re near the pit, if you get punched, you signed up for it. If you get knocked out in the pit, somebody’s probably going to pick you up and carry you off and make sure you’re okay.” “Unless you’re really being an a**, then they’ll probably just leave you there. But for the most part, it’s a safe space for almost everybody there.”

Khalil Rountree and the popular online clip of him doing hardcore vocals

Also in the interview above with Youngs, the hugely entertaining fighter was asked for three hardcore albums he would give to someone that wants to immerse themselves in the punk sub-genre. Khalil Rountree referenced a record from Terror titled One with the Underdogs as one of the LP’s within that trifecta and the surging 205 pound contender actually got to perform with the band before.

In a clip that has been circulated a fair bit on MMA social media, the 35-year-old UFC fighter got on-stage and performed vocals for Terror and when describing that experience, Rountree stated [via No Echo],

“I’ve seen Terror many times but never had the courage to take the mic from Vogel. But this time was different. I was back in my hometown after being away for a handful of years.” “I hadn’t been to a show in ages and it was Terror. I mean that’s it. They played ‘Out of My Face,’ and I was so p***ed at all the internet trolls crying about me kicking some guy’s leg in so it was the perfect opportunity for me to get up and talk my s**t.”

The California native performed on-stage shortly after his TKO victory over Modesta Bukauskas and in further touching upon that moment with the microphone, Rountree quipped,

“Never met Scott or Terror before but I chopped it up with him after and sent them some Supachamp merch. Thanked him for the lyrics he writes and the messages he’s stood by all these years.” “That s**t got us all through a lot and still does. Terror is a Hall of Fame hardcore band. I’m glad someone filmed that moment.”