WWE Star Stephanie Vaquer Eyes UFC Opportunity “Do something together”

Stephanie Vaquer has been making massive waves in WWE in recent times and seems passionate about other TKO properties as she has recently expressed how much she enjoys the UFC. This was expressed during a recent interview done with Sports Illustrated as the former New Japan Strong women’s champion has articulated a desire to want to collaborate with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in some capacity going forward.

Vaquer has had anecdotal training experiences at the Mexico-based UFC Performance Center and also has a friendship with fellow Chilean compatriot, UFC combatant Ignacio Bahamondes. The former concurrent NXT champion and NXT North American champion was offering up her predictions on the Canelo vs Crawford fight, which also had TKO heavily invovled, and when discussing another TKO property, Vaquer said,

“I love the UFC. I’ve been training in Mexico at the UFC Performance Center, and I have a really good friend there. I’m a big fan of the UFC, and I hope one day we can do something together. I know it’s a different discipline from pro wrestling, but we are both fighters. My friend Ignacio Bahamondes is famous in Chile, and he’s also my best friend. In both fighting and wrestling, he understands me, the sport, and the discipline. That’s why I hope one day we can do something together.”

Stephanie Vaquer as a microcosm of the WWE and UFC synergy under TKO

Stephanie Vaquer drew a fair bit of attention earlier this year when in March, she showcased her pro wrestling prowess at the aforementioned UFC facility. The appearance took place around the time UFC put on a Fight Night Card in Mexico with Vaquer being a featured personality on-screen during the broadcast.

The WWE and UFC synergy udnerneath the broader TKO umbrella has become more and more prevalant over the years since that merger happend in 2023. The comments above from Vaquer do not specifically indicate competing in mixed martial arts and can also refer to a myriad of options like broadcasting, digital content creation, etc.