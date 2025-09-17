Yoel Romero finds potential BKFC title fight “Very Tempting”, post-BKFC 80

Yoel Romero made a big splash in his BKFC debut to the scale that his sophomore fight in bare knuckle boxing could potentially be for a title. ‘Soldier of God’ dispatched of Theo Doukas with a bloody second round stoppage after dropping Doukas multiple times. Romero won his bare knuckle debut in the heavyweight ranks. This transpired in the feature fight of the night at BKFC 80 in Hollywood, Florida on September 12th.

During the former UFC veteran’s post-fight interview, his interest was gauged in a potential cut down to cruiserweight for the purposes of a potential future shot at the BKFC crusierweight belt. BKFC cruiserweight champion Chris Camozzi will next defend his crown against Alessio Sakara in the headliner of BKFC 83 in Italy on October 25th. Romero has contended for UFC gold on multiple occasions and at the BKFC 80 post-fight press conference, when the former Bellator MMA title challenger was asked how it felt competing without the gloves, Romero said [through the aid of an interpreter],

“Thank you and first thank God for everything that has happened to me and I’ve been in this game for a long time and I’ll still come.”

Yoel Romero: it would “be an honor” to fight for BKFC gold

Referencing the in-ring suggestion regarding a possible future title fight against the BKFC Italy main event victor and when asked what the Cuban competitor wants as his next step in BKFC, Romero stated [through the aid of an interpreter],

“Sounds very tempting. Of course when you fight and you discuss something like that, it would always be an honor. But I’m ready for whatever they put on the table for me.”

The former Olympic silver medal winning judoka has found himself thriving across multiple combat sports rulesets with a pair of wins on the Dirty Boxing Championship circuit before this recent debut effort in gloveless combat. Finally when asked what example he wants to leave here at BKFC with his vast experience in combat sports, Yoel Romero quipped [through the aid of an interpreter],

“I don’t wake up and think about this. It’s what God has for me and the purpose that God has for me and I will continue to do that.”