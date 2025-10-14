Yoelvis Gomez lined up for big Antraveous Ingram Title Bout

Yoelvis Gomez will compete once again on November 1st in a hugely intriguing clash. This ten-round affair in the super welterweight ranks against a challenger who has yet to taste defeat as a pro, Antraveous Ingram. This contest will be for the WBA Continental Latin America title held by Gomez. This battle will broadcast on DAZN in Orlando, Florida from the Caribe Royale Resort. This will be a collaborative effort from promotions Matchroom Boxing and Boxlab Promotions.

Gomez is represented by Boxlab Promotions as well as Warriors Boxing and looks to add to his campaign building to a world title shot. The 28-year-old Cuban knockout artist is eager to remind fans why he’s one of boxing’s most explosive young talents. Gomez is galvanized by the challenge of Ingram having an unbeaten record and being the one to put the first blemish on that ledger, as Gomez said,

“This fight is my chance to show the world that I’m still one of the most dangerous fighters in the super welterweight division. I’ve faced adversity, I’ve made adjustments, and now I’m coming into this fight with more hunger than ever.” “When the bell rings, I want people to see a smarter, stronger version of me — a fighter ready to take over the division.”

Gomez is acutely aware of the task that awaits him here though as he stated,

“Antraveous Ingram is a talented, undefeated fighter, but I am ready for this challenge. He’s earned his spot, but I’ve fought at a higher level, and I’m bringing the kind of power and precision that changes fights instantly. Fans tuning in on DAZN are going to see fireworks.”

Yoelvis Gomez is looking to ideally keep making legacy moves during his run in the sweet science, Gomez said,

“Every fight is a step toward my dream — to bring a world title back to Cuba. I fight for my people — for the Cuban flag and the next generation of fighters watching me chase greatness.” “A win on November 1 puts me back where I belong — on the path to a world championship.”

Yoelvis Gomez has a lone loss on his boxing record and as he keeps using that as fuel for further growth, Gomez quipped,

“I’ve learned more from my setbacks than from my victories — and now I’m ready to rise higher than ever. Sometimes a loss wakes up the fighter inside you.” “I’ve refined my training, sharpened my defense, and elevated my mindset. You’re going to see a complete Yoelvis Gomez — one who is going to give it his all.”

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Antraveous Ingram overview continued

The President of Boxlab Promotions weighed in on the magnitude of this matchup, as Amaury Piedra stated,

“This fight is a pivotal moment for Yoelvis Gomez. He’s facing a hungry, undefeated fighter in Antraveous Ingram, and that’s exactly the kind of test we wanted. Yoelvis has all the means to make a statement — power, charisma, and the drive to become a world champion.” “A victory here not only reestablishes him as a top contender but also puts him back in the spotlight where he belongs.”

The Gomez versus Ingram super welterweight contest takes over Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Those not keen on a live boxing event in Florida who want to check the fight out from the comfort of their home having available options to do so via DAZN.