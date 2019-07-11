Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire vs. Juan Archuleta Set For Sept. 28

One fight is now set for the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix and it’s a doozy as “champ-champ” Patricio Freire and Juan Archuleta will collide.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that Freire vs. Archuleta will be part of the 145-pound tournament on Sept. 28. The bout will be held inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix will feature 16 participants.

Freire became a Bellator “champ-champ” when he defeated Michael Chandler back in May to capture the lightweight gold. “Pitbull” was already the featherweight kingpin. He’s held the 145-pound title since April 2017 and is in his second reign.

Archuleta has been on an 18-fight tear. In his last outing, Archuleta knocked Eduardo Dantas out cold with an overhand right at Bellator 222 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Archuleta hasn’t suffered a defeat since March 2015.

