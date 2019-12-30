Rampage Jackson Responds To Fans Claiming He Took A Dive Against Fedor Emelianenko

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has responded to those who say he threw his fight with Fedor Emelianenko.

Things didn’t go Jackson’s way last night (Dec. 28). “Rampage” went one-on-one with Emelianenko in the Bellator 237 headliner. The two collided inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Jackson ended up suffering a first-round knockout loss.

Rampage Jackson Offers Response To Dive Claims

Some on social media made claims that “Rampage” took a dive for an easy paycheck. Jackson poked fun at the idea on his Instagram page and denied doing such a thing.

“When that bag secured and the ladies waiting back in the room 😂💀🤦🏾‍♂️ @MKingRingo @EntangledEntertainment (I’ll never do a fixed fight Fador won fair,i have to get my weight down,that loss was on me.. non fighters need to 🤫) much love to my real fans,you win some lose some.”

The fight game hasn’t been kind to “Rampage” as of late. He’s lost three of his last four bouts. This was Jackson’s first defeat via knockout or TKO since April 2005. That fight was held under the Pride FC banner against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Where do you think Quinton “Rampage” Jackson goes from here? Should the 41-year-old retire?