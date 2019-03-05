Tyron Woodley: I’m (Still) Better Than Usman At Everything

Kamaru Usman proved a lot of doubters wrong this past Saturday at UFC 235, but Tyron Woodley is not one of them.

That is because Tyron Woodley does not believe he was wrong.

In his comments leading up to his welterweight title defense against Kamaru Usman, Tyron Woodley claimed that Usman was not better at him in any aspect of fighting. In spite of losing 50-44, 50-44, 50-45, and in spite of being outstruck 336-60 and outgrappled throughout the contest in all positions, Tyron Woodley still feels the same way about his skill set in comparison to Kamaru Usman and doubled down on the comments he made prior to UFC 235:

“No, I still feel the same way,” Woodley said in a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show.” “I still feel the same way. And that wasn’t a knock. It’s just reality. It’s just reality that when it comes to the strike game, when it comes to wrestling, when it comes to anything explosive and extravagant, I’m better at those things. I just didn’t do it that night.

“And that doesn’t mean I veer away from what I said. I still mean that, and I still think that when I rematch Kamaru Usman, when I get back the Tyron that was out there in the Octagon, I think we’ll see what I’m saying.”

Unfortunately for Tyron Woodley, Dana White has vocalized that Colby Covington will receive the next world title opportunity. It is not yet known if Tyron Woodley will elect to take another opponent in the meantime or continue to bide his time waiting to role-reverse with Kamaru Usman by proving any doubters of his assessment wrong.

Do you think Tyron Woodley is justified in stating he is better at Kamaru Usman at everything after UFC 235?