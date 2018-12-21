Tyron Woodley Wants Covington Next, Not Usman

Tyron Woodley’s next title defense remains in limbo as we await an announcement for the UFC 235 main event, which is Woodley’s targeted return date. It would seem that the most likely option is Kamaru Usman, what with Usman already having signing a bout agreement for the fight and all. However, it is hard for many people to let go of the hope of seeing Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington settle their grudge first. Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington are among those who carry this hope, and Covington believes that this is the only thing he and Woodley agree on:

“We agree on one thing and one thing only…and that’s that we want to fight each other next,’ Covington said recently on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.”

On Friday’s edition of “The Hollywood Beatdown,” Tyron Woodley confirmed this mutual agreement with his nemesis:

“I want to whoop Colby’s ass to be honest… because Colby, they done built this dude up. They allowed him to annoy the universe talking all this terrible shit. He garbage,” Woodley assessed.”

There is a specific reason why Tyron Woodley prefers to fight Covington next, and it isn’t just for the joy of silencing Covington via a punch to the mouth:

“I think there’s just way more to sell this fight,” Woodley said. “And if they’re not going to allow me to fight a guy like Conor or going up a weight class…I’ve never been allowed to go up a weight class to fight for a title. I’ve asked to do it a million times. Bisping…they let GSP come in and fight him.”

Kamaru Usman has commonly made the claim that he has been ducked throughout his UFC career and a duck by the champion would be the ultimate exclamation point on that narrative. But Woodley insists that Kamaru Usman will get his shot regardless, so he wants to get his hands on Colby before someone else does:

“I think that I’m going to end up fighting Usman anyway, Woodley said. “So let me fight Colby first. Let me get this bag right quick. Let me whoop his ass. Because I don’t want somebody else in the interim to get the chance to beat him. I’m not pressed on fighting Nick Diaz, or GSP, or nobody else. I’m that guy right now, and they want to fight me. So I’mma just sit up here and keep beating ass.”

Whom do you believe is more deserving of the next crack at Tyron Woodley? Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman?