UFC 245 Bonuses, Live Gate, & Attendance Revealed

The UFC 245 bonuses, live gate, and attendance have been released.

UFC 245 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Usman earned the fifth-round TKO victory in a spectacular fight.

The co-main event saw featherweight title action. Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski collided for the 145-pound gold. Volkanovski captured the gold via unanimous decision. Also featured on the main card was a women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie. Nunes retained her 135-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Petr Yan and Irene Aldana. Yan knocked out Urijah Faber to open the main card of UFC 245. As for Aldana, she knocked out Ketlen Vieira on the ESPN2 prelims.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Usman and Covington.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a crowd of 16,811 fans. A live gate number came out to $4,041,119.14. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 245. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC 245 bonuses?