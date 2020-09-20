UFC on ESPN+ 36 Bonuses: Four Fighters Get Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 36 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. Headlining the card was a clash between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley in a welterweight bout.

This wasn’t the most exciting fight you’ll ever see as there were parts where they just clinched and traded shots up against the fence. The constant was Covington always being in the face of Woodley, who was trying to use his range and pick shots.

The weird finish happened when Covington got a takedown and Woodley was trying to get up in the fifth round. In the process, Woodley suffered a rib injury that caused the fight to be stopped.

The co-main event saw more welterweight action between Donald Cerrone and Niko Price. This fight saw Cerrone nearly get finished in the first round as Price came out and unloaded. However, Cerrone managed to recover and then started to let his hands go.

Thanks to a point being taken away from Price due to eye pokes, it helped Cerrone on the scorecards for that round. From there, it was a striking fight with Cerrone getting two takedowns in the third round. It actually went to a majority draw, a first for the longtime UFC star.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern

Randy Costa

Damon Jackson

Were the right choices made for the UFC On ESPN+ 36 bonuses?

UFC On ESPN+ 36 Results: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley, Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price