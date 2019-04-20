UFC St. Petersburg Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC St. Petersburg bonuses and attendance have been released.

UFC St. Petersburg took place inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Headlining the card was a heavyweight clash between Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik. It was Overeem who scored a first-round TKO victory.

The co-main event saw lightweight action. Islam Makhachev went one-on-one with Arman Tsarukyan. Going into the fight, Tsarukyan was a sizable underdog. Makhachev took home the unanimous decision win, but it was far from easy. Both men earned bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

Taking home a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” was Magomed Mustafaev. His spinning back kick against Rafael Fiziev set up the opening round finish. Sergei Pavlovich also scooped up a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his knockout win over Marcelo Golm.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 7,236 fans. A live gate number wasn’t announced during the UFC Saint Petersburg post-fight press conference. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC St. Petersburg. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the bonuses that were given following UFC Saint Petersburg?