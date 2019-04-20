UFC St. Petersburg Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Islam Makhachev
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC St. Petersburg bonuses and attendance have been released.

UFC St. Petersburg took place inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Headlining the card was a heavyweight clash between Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik. It was Overeem who scored a first-round TKO victory.

The co-main event saw lightweight action. Islam Makhachev went one-on-one with Arman Tsarukyan. Going into the fight, Tsarukyan was a sizable underdog. Makhachev took home the unanimous decision win, but it was far from easy. Both men earned bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

Taking home a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” was Magomed Mustafaev. His spinning back kick against Rafael Fiziev set up the opening round finish. Sergei Pavlovich also scooped up a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his knockout win over Marcelo Golm.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 7,236 fans. A live gate number wasn’t announced during the UFC Saint Petersburg post-fight press conference. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC St. Petersburg. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the bonuses that were given following UFC Saint Petersburg?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR