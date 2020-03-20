WATCH: Paddy Pimblett Returns In Style, Finishing Decky Dalton At Cage Warriors 113

Paddy Pimblett finally returned to the cage today (March 20) and he made the most of it.
Opening the main card of Cage Warriors 113 was a lightweight clash between Pimblett and Decky Dalton. After Donovan Desmae and Davide Martinez were pulled from the card, Dalton stepped up as a late replacement opponent. Dalton ended up being no match for Pimblett.
Early in the fight, Dalton slipped off a high kick attempt and Pimblett took full advantage. Pimblett’s top control was too much for Dalton and he rained down punches for the quick ground-and-pound finish.
The official Twitter account of Cage Warriors posted the finish, which you can see below.
